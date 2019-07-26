EPS for Russel Metals Inc. (RUS) Expected At $0.61; Market Vectors Chinese RENMINBI/USD Etn (NYSEARCA:CNY) Sellers Decreased By 43.48% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) to report $0.61 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.45 EPS change or 42.45% from last quarter’s $1.06 EPS. T_RUS’s profit would be $37.89 million giving it 8.59 P/E if the $0.61 EPS is correct. After having $0.55 EPS previously, Russel Metals Inc.’s analysts see 10.91% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $20.96. About 85,158 shares traded. Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) has 0.00% since July 26, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Market Vectors Chinese RENMINBI/USD Etn (NYSEARCA:CNY) had a decrease of 43.48% in short interest. CNY’s SI was 1,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 43.48% from 2,300 shares previously. With 5,100 avg volume, 0 days are for Market Vectors Chinese RENMINBI/USD Etn (NYSEARCA:CNY)’s short sellers to cover CNY’s short positions. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $43.76. About 10,016 shares traded or 1039.48% up from the average. Market Vectors Chinese Renminbi/USD ETN (NYSEARCA:CNY) has risen 0.25% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.18% the S&P500.

Russel Metals Inc. processes and distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company has market cap of $1.30 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. It has a 6.08 P/E ratio. The Metals Service Centers segment sells plates, and flat rolled carbon and other general line carbon steel products comprising structurals, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing products, as well as stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products in various sizes, shapes, and specifications.

