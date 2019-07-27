EPS for RTW Retailwinds, Inc. (RTW) Expected At $0.01; ENVIROTECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL CO (ETII) Shorts Raised By 310%

ENVIROTECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL INC CO (OTCMKTS:ETII) had an increase of 310% in short interest. ETII’s SI was 4,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 310% from 1,000 shares previously. The stock decreased 10.34% or $0.0105 during the last trading session, reaching $0.091. About 30,650 shares traded or 79.46% up from the average. EnviroTechnologies International, Inc (OTCMKTS:ETII) has 0.00% since July 27, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect RTW Retailwinds, Inc. (NYSE:RTW) to report $0.01 EPS on August, 22.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 80.00% from last quarter’s $0.05 EPS. RTW’s profit would be $648,936 giving it 47.00 P/E if the $0.01 EPS is correct. After having $-0.04 EPS previously, RTW Retailwinds, Inc.’s analysts see -125.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.73% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.88. About 42,921 shares traded. RTW Retailwinds, Inc. (NYSE:RTW) has declined 36.60% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.03% the S&P500.

RTW Retailwinds, Inc. operates as a specialty women's omni-channel and digitally enabled retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $122.00 million. It offers a merchandise assortment, including wear-to-work casual apparel and accessories comprising pants, dresses, jackets, knit tops, blouses, sweaters, denims, T-shirts, active wear, handbags, jewelry, and shoes under the New York & Company, NY&C, NY Style, Soho New York & Company Jeans, Lerner, Lerner New York, and Fashion to Figure brand names for women between the ages of 25 and 49. It currently has negative earnings. The firm sells its merchandise through a network of its retail and outlet locations, as well as online at nyandcompany.com and fashiontofigure.com.

EnviroTechnologies International, Inc. develops and markets various environmentally safe technologies and products primarily in the gas and oil, food, and agriculture industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.74 million. The Company’s food and product processing technologies include Cleaner Answer and Powered Water products that provide nontoxic and anti-microbial solutions for cleaning and sanitizing fruits and vegetables, meats, and fish for food packing and retail operations. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers Powered Water, Bio-N-Liven, and Carbon and Greener Answer, which are non-toxic solutions to clean and remediate soils and water bodies damaged by oil exploration and retrieval, and to help extract natural products from rock formations in the gas and oil industry.

