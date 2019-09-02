EPS for RPM International Inc. (RPM) Expected At $0.91; Scynexis (SCYX) Shorts Down By 22.66%

Analysts expect RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to report $0.91 EPS on October, 2.They anticipate $0.15 EPS change or 19.74% from last quarter’s $0.76 EPS. RPM’s profit would be $118.00 million giving it 18.59 P/E if the $0.91 EPS is correct. After having $1.24 EPS previously, RPM International Inc.’s analysts see -26.61% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $67.67. About 349,542 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 05/04/2018 – RPM Names Kinser Vice President of Operations; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP SEES 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST OF $530 MLN TO $540 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ RPM International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RPM); 19/03/2018 – RPM SEES DEAL ADDING WITHIN 1 YR EX COSTS; 19/03/2018 – RPM – TERMS OF DEAL, WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS WITHIN ONE YEAR, EXCLUDING ONE-TIME, TRANSACTION-RELATED COSTS, WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 19/03/2018 – RPM International: Rust-Oleum Group Has Acquired Miracle Sealants Co; 12/03/2018 RPM to Webcast Presentation at Gabelli & Co. 9th Annual Specialty Chemicals Conference; 15/05/2018 – Deccan Value Investors Buys 1.1% Position in RPM International; 05/04/2018 – RPM INTERNATIONAL 3Q ADJ EBIT $56.7M, EST. $54.2M; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – RECORDED $2.3 BLN NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT CHARGE FOR HURON AND PERMIAN PLAYS IN QTR

Scynexis Inc (NASDAQ:SCYX) had a decrease of 22.66% in short interest. SCYX’s SI was 2.56 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 22.66% from 3.31 million shares previously. With 582,900 avg volume, 4 days are for Scynexis Inc (NASDAQ:SCYX)’s short sellers to cover SCYX’s short positions. It closed at $1.1 lastly. It is down 30.43% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical SCYX News: 10/04/2018 – SCYNEXIS to Present SCY-078 Data at the 28th European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Disease (ECCMID); 07/05/2018 – SCYNEXIS Coverage Assumed by H.C. Wainwright at Buy; 23/05/2018 – SCYNEXIS to Participate in a Panel at the 2018 BIO International Convention; 08/05/2018 – SCYNEXIS 1Q Loss/Shr 12c; 01/05/2018 – SCYNEXIS: Enrollment Completed in Phase 2b DOVE Study in VVC; On-Track for Top-Line Data by July; 24/05/2018 – SCYNEXIS to Present SCY-078 Data at ASM Microbe 2018; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 2.1% Position in Scynexis; 20/03/2018 – SCYNEXIS Presents Data at Superbugs and Superdrugs 2018; 13/03/2018 – SCYNEXIS Reports Full Yr 2017 Fincl Results and Provides Co Update; 15/05/2018 – Deerfield Management Buys New 2.2% Position in Scynexis

More notable recent RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are RPM International Inc.â€™s (NYSE:RPM) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Boasting A 19% Return On Equity, Is RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why RPM International Soared 11% in July – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Directors Own RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering RPM International (NYSE:RPM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. RPM International has $8200 highest and $55 lowest target. $68.50’s average target is 1.23% above currents $67.67 stock price. RPM International had 5 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $8200 target in Tuesday, August 6 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) rating on Friday, April 5. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $69 target. JP Morgan upgraded the shares of RPM in report on Monday, April 8 to “Neutral” rating.

RPM International Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemical products for industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.78 billion. The Company’s Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding solutions; flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; passive fire protection and manufacturing industry solutions; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes. It has a 33.63 P/E ratio. This segment also offers corrosion-control coatings, containment linings, fire and sound proofing products, and insulation products; rolled asphalt roofing materials, chemical admixtures, and industrial epoxy flooring systems; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts, epoxy adhesives, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials, as well as specialty construction products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold RPM International Inc. shares while 123 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 1.29% less from 100.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William & Il reported 0.01% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Gateway Inv Advisers Lc reported 0.11% stake. Bradley Foster Sargent Inc Ct reported 0.01% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Deutsche State Bank Ag stated it has 36,561 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 149,697 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 5,951 were accumulated by Fiduciary Tru. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia has invested 0.01% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Motco reported 0% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Corp holds 11,328 shares. Becker Capital Management holds 0.02% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) or 7,000 shares. Westwood Holdg Group has 0.14% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 225,008 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt stated it has 4,529 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sandy Spring Bancshares holds 378 shares. New York-based Hound Ltd has invested 8.61% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Panagora Asset Management Inc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,892 shares.

More notable recent SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Implied Volatility Surging for SCYNEXIS (SCYX) Stock Options – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Brookline Capital Markets Starts SCYNEXIS (SCYX) at Buy – StreetInsider.com” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Imagine Owning SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) And Trying To Stomach The 84% Share Price Drop – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “SCYNEXIS Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provides Company Update – PRNewswire” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Piper upgrades AbbVie in premarket analyst action – Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. SCYNEXIS has $5 highest and $4 lowest target. $4.50’s average target is 309.09% above currents $1.1 stock price. SCYNEXIS had 7 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 15 by Needham. The rating was maintained by Maxim Group on Monday, March 18 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy”.

SCYNEXIS, Inc., a drug development company, develops and commercializes anti-infectives to address unmet therapeutic needs. The company has market cap of $61.28 million. It is developing its lead product candidate, SCY-078, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including serious and life-threatening invasive fungal infections. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops SCY-078, which is in various Phase I studies for the oral and intravenous formulations, as well as has completed Phase II study as a step-down therapy in patients with invasive candidiasis and vulvovaginal candidiasis.