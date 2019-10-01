EPS for RPM International Inc. (RPM) Expected At $0.91; Geron (GERN) Had 3 Analysts Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering Geron (NASDAQ:GERN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Geron has $400 highest and $3 lowest target. $3.67’s average target is 175.94% above currents $1.33 stock price. Geron had 3 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Needham upgraded Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) rating on Tuesday, April 9. Needham has “Buy” rating and $3 target. See Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) latest ratings:

03/09/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $4.0000 Initiates Coverage On

15/08/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Overweight New Target: $4.0000 Initiates Coverage On

09/04/2019 Broker: Needham Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy New Target: $3 Upgrade

Analysts expect RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to report $0.91 EPS on October, 2.They anticipate $0.15 EPS change or 19.74% from last quarter’s $0.76 EPS. RPM’s profit would be $118.01M giving it 18.90 P/E if the $0.91 EPS is correct. After having $1.24 EPS previously, RPM International Inc.’s analysts see -26.61% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $68.81. About 538,196 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 23/03/2018 – Sonatype’s Nexus Firewall Extends DevSecOps with RubyGems and RPM Support; 19/03/2018 – RPM International: Rust-Oleum Group Has Acquired Miracle Sealants Co; 14/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – APRIL 2018 RPM 1,712.5 MLN, UP 11.9 PCT; 29/03/2018 – ATLATSA – DURING 2018, RPM, CO TO CONTINUE WORK FOR IMPLEMENTATION OF 2017 RESTRUCTURE PLAN BY FULFILLING TERMS, CONDITIONS CONTEMPLATED IN AGREEMENT; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP SEES 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST OF $530 MLN TO $540 MLN; 04/04/2018 – RPM Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/03/2018 – RPM – TERMS OF DEAL, WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS WITHIN ONE YEAR, EXCLUDING ONE-TIME, TRANSACTION-RELATED COSTS, WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL BAFOKENG SAYS RPM CUTS STAKE TO 2.6% FROM 11.4%; 23/03/2018 – Sonatype’s Nexus Firewall Extends DevSecOps with RubyGems and RPM Support; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS $1.01

Among 2 analysts covering RPM International (NYSE:RPM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. RPM International has $8200 highest and $55 lowest target. $68.50’s average target is -0.45% below currents $68.81 stock price. RPM International had 5 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan upgraded RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) rating on Monday, April 8. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $55 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) rating on Tuesday, August 6. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $8200 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, April 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 28 investors sold RPM International Inc. shares while 135 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 97.69 million shares or 1.09% less from 98.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership invested in 15,800 shares or 0% of the stock. Hrt Finance Ltd Liability holds 11,677 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Capital Mgmt Associates owns 8,850 shares or 0.88% of their US portfolio. Camarda Financial Advsrs Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 29 shares. Mesirow Fin Invest owns 22,400 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Citigroup reported 0% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). D E Shaw & Communications has invested 0.01% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). First Commonwealth Corporation Pa reported 3,515 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability invested in 217,554 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Bessemer Group Incorporated stated it has 0% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa has invested 1.9% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). 460,224 are owned by Morgan Stanley. Reilly Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1,813 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Da Davidson & Comm holds 26,080 shares. Principal Group holds 1.35 million shares.

More notable recent RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Do Analysts Think About RPM International Inc.’s (NYSE:RPM) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “RPM International Is Still Too Expensive – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “RPM Announces Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast for Fiscal 2020 First-Quarter Results – Business Wire” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on September 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Microsoft, Tesla And Xilinx – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 28, 2019.

RPM International Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemical products for industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.92 billion. The Company’s Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding solutions; flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; passive fire protection and manufacturing industry solutions; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes. It has a 34.2 P/E ratio. This segment also offers corrosion-control coatings, containment linings, fire and sound proofing products, and insulation products; rolled asphalt roofing materials, chemical admixtures, and industrial epoxy flooring systems; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts, epoxy adhesives, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials, as well as specialty construction products.

The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.33. About 550,167 shares traded. Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) has declined 63.64% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GERN News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Geron Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GERN); 16/03/2018 – Geron 4Q Loss $7.43M; 16/03/2018 – Geron 4Q Loss/Shr 5c; 22/03/2018 – $GERN – here’s a link to my article -; 22/03/2018 – $GERN news has been badly misinterpreted by company supporters and a misleading article has pumped the stock on Seeking Alpha; 25/05/2018 – Upcoming Catalysts Can Launch Geron Over $15 Per Share; 17/05/2018 – Geron Announces Oral Presentation at European Hematology Association Congress; 16/03/2018 – GERON 4Q LOSS/SHR 5C, EST. LOSS/SHR 4C; 22/03/2018 – $GERN – I ask for some thoughtful criticism of my article and the stock’s main promoter writes the following, which contains not a single argument in it and just a false assertion that new evidence in this article was somehow addressed in the comments section to my prior article:; 22/03/2018 – The personal attacks continue in the absence of anything intelligent to say $GERN:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 10 investors sold Geron Corporation shares while 23 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 57.77 million shares or 0.48% less from 58.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lpl Limited Liability Com invested 0% in Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN). Prudential Fincl reported 0% of its portfolio in Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Co holds 220,735 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN). Swiss Bancorp has 0% invested in Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN). D E Shaw Company stated it has 15,900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 136,498 shares. Focused Wealth Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN). Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN). Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN). Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 128,235 shares. Principal Incorporated holds 0% or 40,674 shares. 25,726 are held by Amalgamated Bancorp. Moreover, First Manhattan Communications has 0% invested in Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 8,813 shares or 0% of all its holdings.