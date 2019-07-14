EPS for RPC, Inc. (RES) Expected At $0.06; Shorts at BP P.L.C. (BP) Raised By 25.25%

BP P.L.C. (NYSE:BP) had an increase of 25.25% in short interest. BP’s SI was 8.82 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 25.25% from 7.04 million shares previously. With 6.43M avg volume, 1 days are for BP P.L.C. (NYSE:BP)’s short sellers to cover BP’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $41.21. About 4.29M shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 9.98% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 01/05/2018 – BP 1Q GAS-TRADING EARNINGS MORE THAN $100M HIGHER THAN NORMAL; 18/04/2018 – Lightsource BP, Everstone Forms Green Fund Focused on India; 10/04/2018 – BP green-lights two North Sea projects; 26/04/2018 – BP: Mr Lund to Join BP Bd as Chmn Designate Sept 1; 10/04/2018 – BP’S CFO GILVARY SAYS OIL SUPPLY AND DEMAND IS IN BALANCE; 26/03/2018 – MYTILINEOS MYTr.AT SAYS METKA EGN SELLS FOUR OPERATIONAL SOLAR PV PLANTS TO LIGHTSOURCE BP; 29/03/2018 – BP PLC BP.L : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 545P FROM 510P; 10/04/2018 – BP: Fields are Alligin and Vorlich; 04/04/2018 – AFTER 2020 BP TO DEDICATE ROUGHLY ONE-THIRD OF TANGGUH LNG OUTPUT TO DOMESTIC MARKET -OFFICIAL; 07/05/2018 – Aker BP ASA: AKERBP: Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by Aker BP ASA

Analysts expect RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) to report $0.06 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.22 EPS change or 78.57% from last quarter’s $0.28 EPS. RES’s profit would be $12.91M giving it 27.67 P/E if the $0.06 EPS is correct. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.64. About 1.24M shares traded. RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) has declined 49.45% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.88% the S&P500. Some Historical RES News: 25/04/2018 – RPC 1Q EPS 24C; 29/03/2018 – RPC Expects FY18 Revenue Significantly Ahead of Prior Year; 13/03/2018 RPC Group PLC Acquisition of Nordfolien GmBH; 21/04/2018 – DJ RPC Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RES); 11/05/2018 – Congress Asset Company Buys New 1.5% Position in RPC; 25/04/2018 – Marine Products Corporation Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 18/05/2018 – RPC Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – RPC Inc 1Q Net $52.1M; 04/05/2018 – RPC Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 11; 25/04/2018 – RPC Inc 1Q EPS 24c

BP p.l.c. operates as an integrated gas and oil firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $138.97 billion. It operates through three divisions: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. It has a 14.07 P/E ratio. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas , and power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

More notable recent BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About BP plc (BP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oil advances as Iran ‘harasses’ British tanker – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Gulf of Mexico oil and gas producers evacuate ahead of storm (updated) – Houston Business Journal” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Stocks With High Dividend Yields – The Motley Fool” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2019 and Beyond – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering RPC (NYSE:RES), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. RPC had 8 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital downgraded it to “Underweight” rating and $8 target in Tuesday, January 15 report. The stock of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, January 29 by Seaport Global. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, April 4.

More notable recent RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Buying RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Reviewing My RPC And Schlumberger Purchases 1 Year Later – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Consider RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On RPC, Inc. (RES) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “RPC slips on lower Q1 earnings and dividend cut – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold RPC, Inc. shares while 46 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 65.93 million shares or 2.15% less from 67.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Ltd Co has invested 0% in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES). Dean Management invested in 2.15% or 112,330 shares. Bluecrest Cap accumulated 33,508 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership reported 5,600 shares stake. 976 are held by Fifth Third National Bank. Moreover, Castleark Management Limited Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES). Mackenzie Fincl accumulated 181,846 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Voloridge Inv Ltd Co invested in 94,378 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Btim Corporation invested in 968,870 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc reported 0% stake. Panagora Asset Mgmt stated it has 0% in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES). First Mercantile Tru holds 0.03% of its portfolio in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) for 10,290 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES). Parkside Bankshares & holds 891 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brandywine Global Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 0.03% invested in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) for 317,250 shares.