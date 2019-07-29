EPS for Royal Gold, Inc. (RGLD) Expected At $0.48; QKL STORES (QKLS) Shorts Lowered By 20%

QKL STORES INC (OTCMKTS:QKLS) had a decrease of 20% in short interest. QKLS’s SI was 800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 20% from 1,000 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 8 days are for QKL STORES INC (OTCMKTS:QKLS)’s short sellers to cover QKLS’s short positions. It closed at $0.027 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) to report $0.48 EPS on August, 7 after the close.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 11.63% from last quarter’s $0.43 EPS. RGLD’s profit would be $31.45M giving it 61.51 P/E if the $0.48 EPS is correct. After having $0.42 EPS previously, Royal Gold, Inc.’s analysts see 14.29% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $118.09. About 46,206 shares traded. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has declined 5.14% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.57% the S&P500. Some Historical RGLD News: 02/05/2018 – ROYAL GOLD 3Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 43C; 02/05/2018 – Royal Gold 3Q Loss $153.7M; 28/03/2018 – ROYAL GOLD INC RGLD.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $102 FROM $100; 30/05/2018 – Royal Gold Announces Third Quarter Dividend; 02/05/2018 – ROYAL GOLD 3Q REV. $116.0M, EST. $112.9M; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD SAYS SOME DELIVERIES WILL BE DEFERRED TO LATER DATE; 09/04/2018 – Royal Gold Provides Update on its Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD – EVALUATING CARRYING VALUE OF 0.78% TO 5.45% SLIDING-SCALE NSR GOLD ROYALTY & 1.09% NSR COPPER ROYALTY ON BARRICK’S PASCUA-LAMA PROJECT; 20/04/2018 – DJ Royal Gold Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGLD); 27/03/2018 – Royal Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.25 in 2018Q4.

Royal Gold, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. The company has market cap of $7.74 billion. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests. It has a 82.12 P/E ratio. As of June 30, 2017, the firm owned stream interests in 4 producing property and 2 development stage properties; and owned royalty interests in 35 producing properties, 18 development stage properties, and 135 exploration stage properties.

Another recent and important QKL Stores Inc. (OTCMKTS:QKLS) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “How QKL Stores Inc. Could Be Valued Over $10 – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2013.

QKL Stores Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates supermarket chains in northeastern China and Inner Mongolia. The company has market cap of $184,201. The Company’s supermarkets and hypermarkets sell grocery items, such as instant foods, canned foods, packaged rice and wheat powder, crackers and chips, rice and ground wheat, bottled water and beverages, and cigarettes, as well as non-food items, including cleaning products, cosmetics, and disposable razors. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also sells fresh-food items comprising raw meat, cooked meats, seafood, noodles and pastas, milk, yogurt, eggs, and packaged dumplings, as well as bakery items comprising breads, buns, and other self-prepared foods.