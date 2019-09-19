EPS for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) Expected At $4.37; Shellback Capital LP Has Cut Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Holding By $4.49 Million

Analysts expect Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report $4.37 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.39 EPS change or 9.80% from last quarter’s $3.98 EPS. RCL’s profit would be $915.77M giving it 6.46 P/E if the $4.37 EPS is correct. After having $2.54 EPS previously, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s analysts see 72.05% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $112.99. About 1.57 million shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 19/03/2018 – RCL NAMES ADAM GOLDSTEIN AS VICE CHAIRMAN, RECOGNIZING DECADES; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net Yields Were Up 4.9% on Constant Currency Basi; 07/03/2018 – The Bell Heard Around The World; Celebrity Cruises ‘Rings The Bell On The Seven Seas’ In Honor Of International Women’s Day; 10/05/2018 – Royal Caribbean Honors Actors Carlos and Alexa PenaVega, With Baby Son Ocean, As First-Ever Godfamily For Global Cruise Line; 15/05/2018 – Azamara Club Cruises® Unveils 2020 Itineraries; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $8.70-Adj EPS $8.90; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.09, EST. 97C; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.70 TO $8.90, EST. $8.76; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most Instagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN BOOSTS FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EARNINGS GUIDANCE

Shellback Capital Lp decreased Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) stake by 83.65% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Shellback Capital Lp sold 6,139 shares as Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)’s stock rose 15.54%. The Shellback Capital Lp holds 1,200 shares with $879,000 value, down from 7,339 last quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc now has $23.15 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.12% or $9.22 during the last trading session, reaching $834.97. About 593,271 shares traded or 29.49% up from the average. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 06/03/2018 – Chipotle Grants CEO Brian Niccol Inducement Awards Pursuant To NYSE Rule 303A.08; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle’s chief marketing officer resigning; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle: Newport Beach Will Serve as Headquarters for Operations, Business Development, Marketing, Communications, Finance; 23/05/2018 – CMG: SOME WORKERS TO BE OFFERED RELOCATION/RETENTION PACKAGES; 20/03/2018 – Chipotle Names Chris Brandt Chief Marketing Officer — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – Chipotle Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAYS IT HAS NOT RECEIVED ANY CUSTOMER ILLNESS REPORTS; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle said Wednesday it will shutter its offices in Denver and New York and relocate its headquarters to Newport Beach, California; 20/03/2018 – Chipotle bags another ex-Taco Bell exec in turnround bid; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican 1Q EPS $2.13

More notable recent Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: "South Florida cruise lines resume trips to the Bahamas – South Florida Business Journal" on September 09, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: "Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) Initiated as Short at Off Wall Street – StreetInsider.com" published on September 03, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: "Cruise company stocks slide as Hurricane Dorian batters the Bahamas – South Florida Business Journal" on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "Should Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Be Disappointed With Their 87% Profit? – Yahoo Finance" published on July 25, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com's news article titled: "More cruise companies sued over business dealings in Cuba – South Florida Business Journal" with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Royal Caribbean Cruises has $15800 highest and $13900 lowest target. $150.71's average target is 33.38% above currents $112.99 stock price.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company has market cap of $23.68 billion. The firm operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Azamara Club Cruises brand names. It has a 12.83 P/E ratio. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides a range of itineraries ranging from 2 to 24 nights with options for onboard dining, entertainment, and other onboard activities to various destinations.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $58.09 million activity. Pershing Square Capital Management – L.P. also sold $58.09M worth of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Chipotle (NYSE:CMG), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Chipotle has $100000 highest and $580 lowest target. $754.56's average target is -9.63% below currents $834.97 stock price.

Shellback Capital Lp increased Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) stake by 22,704 shares to 117,704 valued at $7.52 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) stake by 25,000 shares and now owns 200,000 shares. Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) was raised too.

