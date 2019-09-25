EPS for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) Expected At $4.37; Celestica (CLS) Sellers Decreased By 3.66% Their Shorts

Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) had a decrease of 3.66% in short interest. CLS’s SI was 2.44 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 3.66% from 2.53 million shares previously. With 377,300 avg volume, 7 days are for Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS)’s short sellers to cover CLS’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $7.23. About 142,135 shares traded. Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) has declined 40.22% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.22% the S&P500. Some Historical CLS News: 15/05/2018 – Lakewood Capital Management Buys New 2.9% Position in Celestica; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 2.5% Position in Celestica; 27/04/2018 – Celestica 1Q EPS 10c; 18/04/2018 – Lincoln International represents RFE Investments Partners in the sale of Atrenne Integrated Solutions, Inc. to Celestica, Inc; 27/04/2018 – Celestica Sees 2Q Adj EPS 25c-Adj EPS 31c; 27/04/2018 – Celestica Announces Election of Directors; 27/04/2018 – Celestica 1Q Adj EPS 24c; 27/04/2018 – Celestica 1Q Rev $1.5B; 12/03/2018 Celestica Files Form 20-F; 27/04/2018 – Celestica: Deepak Chopra Appointed to Board of Directors

Analysts expect Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report $4.37 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.39 EPS change or 9.80% from last quarter’s $3.98 EPS. RCL’s profit would be $915.79M giving it 6.22 P/E if the $4.37 EPS is correct. After having $2.54 EPS previously, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s analysts see 72.05% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $108.64. About 1.37 million shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – LOSS WILL BE EXCLUDED FROM 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME; 23/03/2018 – A New Adventure Begins – Royal Caribbean Welcomes The World’s Largest Cruise Ship; 17/05/2018 – Celebrity Cruises Unveils an Ahh-Inspiring Escape at The Spa on Celebrity Edge; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EARNINGS GUIDANCE IS INCREASED BY $0.15 TO A RANGE OF $8.70 TO $8.90 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $2.03 BLN VS $2.01 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Names Adam Goldstein as Vice Chairman; 12/04/2018 – Talend Connect 2018: New Speakers Include AstraZeneca, Royal Caribbean & TD Bank; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN 1Q REV. $2.03B; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN SEES 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.85 TO $1.90, EST. $1.96; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – TUI AG’S MARELLA CRUISES HAS AGREED TO PURCHASE GOLDEN ERA, WITH DELIVERY EXPECTED IN DECEMBER, 201

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company has market cap of $22.77 billion. The firm operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Azamara Club Cruises brand names. It has a 12.34 P/E ratio. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides a range of itineraries ranging from 2 to 24 nights with options for onboard dining, entertainment, and other onboard activities to various destinations.

Among 7 analysts covering Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Royal Caribbean Cruises has $15800 highest and $13900 lowest target. $150.71’s average target is 38.72% above currents $108.64 stock price. Royal Caribbean Cruises had 10 analyst reports since April 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Friday, June 7 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 2 by Buckingham Research. As per Friday, July 26, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, May 6 by Citigroup. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of RCL in report on Friday, September 6 with “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, May 2 by Wedbush. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $13900 target in Friday, July 19 report.

More notable recent Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Cruise line reveals plans for $110M ship remodel – South Florida Business Journal” on September 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Be Disappointed With Their 87% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Celebrity Cruises Unlocks A World Of Wonders In New Campaign – PRNewswire” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Cruise company stocks slide as Hurricane Dorian batters the Bahamas – South Florida Business Journal” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) Initiated as Short at Off Wall Street – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. shares while 162 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 150.12 million shares or 3.03% more from 145.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Reilly Financial Advsr accumulated 100 shares. 71,376 are owned by Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Corp. The New York-based Roanoke Asset Mngmt New York has invested 2.43% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Checchi Advisers Lc reported 2,168 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd invested in 1,890 shares. Ariel Ltd Liability Com reported 661,381 shares. 8,539 are owned by Panagora Asset. Gideon Capital Advisors holds 2,464 shares. The California-based Whittier Tru has invested 0.01% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has 0.01% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 25,478 shares. First Citizens Bancorporation Company owns 6,476 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Seatown Pte Limited accumulated 83,500 shares. Sequoia Fincl Advisors Limited Company holds 2,729 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cambridge Invest Research Advisors reported 11,447 shares. Catalyst Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1,700 shares.

Celestica Inc. provides supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. The company has market cap of $927.02 million. The firm offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, and after-market repair and return services. It has a 6.45 P/E ratio. The Company’s services and products are used in various applications, such as servers, networking and telecommunications equipment, storage systems, optical equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, healthcare products and applications, semiconductor equipment, and industrial and alternative energy products.