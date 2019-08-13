EPS for Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) Expected At $1.12; Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company LTD. (TSM) Shorts Decreased By 15.21%

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company LTD. (NYSE:TSM) had a decrease of 15.21% in short interest. TSM’s SI was 10.63M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 15.21% from 12.53 million shares previously. With 8.94 million avg volume, 1 days are for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company LTD. (NYSE:TSM)’s short sellers to cover TSM’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $40.96. About 3.37 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 26/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS UNIT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$1.9 BLN; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC TO ANNOUNCE A NEW CLIENT FOR ITS EXYNOS CHIPSETS IN H1 2019 – EXEC; 10/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS MARCH SALES T$103.70 BLN (FEB T$64.64 BLN, MAR 2017 T$85.88 BLN); 15/05/2018 – Chinese chipmaker takes on TSMC and Intel with cutting-edge tool; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS JAN-APR SALES +13.5 PCT ON YEAR TO T$329.95 BLN; 13/03/2018 – Luxtera Achieves Record Breaking Optical Performance with New TSV-Enabled Silicon Photonics Platform at TSMC; 03/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$2.7 BLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT SEES SEMICONDUCTOR MARKET GROWTH AT 5 PCT; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS CAPEX WILL SUPPORT 5-10 PCT GROWTH IN ANNUAL REVENUE IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 02/05/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 1Q Net Profit NT$89.78B

Analysts expect Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to report $1.12 EPS on August, 22 after the close.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 7.69% from last quarter’s $1.04 EPS. ROST’s profit would be $408.46 million giving it 23.05 P/E if the $1.12 EPS is correct. After having $1.13 EPS previously, Ross Stores, Inc.’s analysts see -0.88% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.10% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $103.28. About 1.69M shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores forecast fails to impress; 05/03/2018 Ross Stores Inc expected to post earnings of 93 cents a share – summary; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE PROJECTED TO BE $1.03 TO $1.07; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES SEES 2Q EPS 95C TO 99C, EST. $1.03; 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.93 (NOT $3.29) — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: Comparable-Store Sales for 13 Weeks Ended Jan. 27 Rose 5% vs 4% Gain for Same Period in Prior Year; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – BOARD ALSO APPROVED A HIGHER QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $.225 PER SHARE, UP 41% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY SHR VIEW $3.93 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: Comparable-Store Sales for 52 Weeks Ended Jan 27 Up 4% on Top of 4% Increase in 2016; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores 4Q Net $450.7M

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, packaging, testing, sale, and marketing of integrated circuits, color filters, and other semiconductor devices primarily in Taiwan. The company has market cap of $206.73 billion. It makes masks and electronic parts; sells solar related products; wholesales and retails electronic materials; and researches, develops, and tests RFID systems. It has a 18.37 P/E ratio. The firm is also involved in customer service and technical supporting, marketing and engineering supporting, and investment activities.

Ross Stores, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. The company has market cap of $37.67 billion. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. It has a 24.03 P/E ratio. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at savings of 20% to 60% off department and specialty store regular prices primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at savings of 20% to 70% off moderate department and discount store regular prices to clients from households with moderate income.