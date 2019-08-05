EPS for Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) Expected At $1.12; Dorsal Capital Management Has Raised Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) Stake

Dorsal Capital Management Llc increased Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) stake by 7400% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dorsal Capital Management Llc acquired 740,000 shares as Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX)’s stock rose 30.04%. The Dorsal Capital Management Llc holds 750,000 shares with $43.25M value, up from 10,000 last quarter. Tempur Sealy Intl Inc now has $4.03B valuation. The stock decreased 5.77% or $4.51 during the last trading session, reaching $73.66. About 480,285 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Tempur Sealy International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPX); 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY: H PARTNERS TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF CO. DIRECTORS; 14/05/2018 – Iconiq Adds Lam Research, Exits Tempur Sealy: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $450M-$500M; 17/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY 1Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 47C; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $450.0M TO $500M, EST. $465.4M; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Tempur Sealy; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy 1Q EPS 42c; 15/05/2018 – Entrustpermal Partners Offshore Buys 2% of Tempur Sealy

Analysts expect Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to report $1.12 EPS on August, 22 after the close.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 7.69% from last quarter’s $1.04 EPS. ROST’s profit would be $408.46M giving it 22.48 P/E if the $1.12 EPS is correct. After having $1.13 EPS previously, Ross Stores, Inc.’s analysts see -0.88% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.69% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $100.71. About 660,114 shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O SEES FY 2019 SHR $3.92 TO $4.05 INCLUDING ITEMS; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE PROJECTED TO BE $1.03 TO $1.07; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES SEES 2Q EPS 95C TO 99C, EST. $1.03; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ross Stores Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROST); 25/05/2018 – Ross Stores Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Offers ‘Prudent’ Forecast; 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores Reports Sales Growth, Rise in Profit– Earnings Review; 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores 1Q Net $418.3M; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018, COMPARABLE STORE SALES ARE FORECAST TO BE UP 1% TO 2%; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: Comparable-Store Sales for 13 Weeks Ended Jan. 27 Rose 5% vs 4% Gain for Same Period in Prior Year

More recent Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Tempur Sealy Stock Was Up 84% in the First Half of 2019 – Motley Fool” on July 11, 2019. Also Benzinga.com published the news titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Really Think About Tempur Sealy International (TPX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 22, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Among 9 analysts covering Tempur Sealy Intl (NYSE:TPX), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Tempur Sealy Intl had 14 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 19. Loop Capital Markets upgraded Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) rating on Monday, June 24. Loop Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $70 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wedbush given on Wednesday, June 19. The stock has “Hold” rating by SunTrust on Thursday, June 20. Raymond James maintained the shares of TPX in report on Wednesday, February 13 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, April 11. The stock of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Piper Jaffray. The stock of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, February 15 by Guggenheim.

Dorsal Capital Management Llc decreased Talend S A stake by 50,000 shares to 1.20 million valued at $60.68M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF) stake by 239,000 shares and now owns 461,000 shares. Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold TPX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 55.87 million shares or 11.41% less from 63.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Inc Pa owns 14,572 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Aperio Gru invested in 10,165 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 9,231 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Robertson Opportunity Capital Limited Liability Co has invested 6.19% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Invesco Ltd accumulated 250,755 shares or 0% of the stock. One Trading LP holds 0% or 9,072 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian Retail Bank has invested 0.01% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 134,544 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Proshare Advsr Lc stated it has 3,923 shares. Voya Invest Limited Liability Co stated it has 13,524 shares. 7,614 were accumulated by First Midwest Comml Bank Trust Division. Arrowstreet Lp has invested 0% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). D E Shaw And Company owns 295,592 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Mutual Of America Management holds 0.03% or 40,352 shares. Moon Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 47,737 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold Ross Stores, Inc. shares while 207 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 316.93 million shares or 4.52% less from 331.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership accumulated 17,201 shares or 0% of the stock. Wendell David stated it has 8,228 shares. Tiemann Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2,305 shares. 8,869 were reported by National Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) Limited. Segall Bryant And Hamill Lc reported 0.01% stake. 50,210 are held by Hendershot Inc. Wetherby Asset Mngmt holds 0.13% or 11,353 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.1% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Pggm Investments invested 0.38% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Amica Retiree Med Tru reported 2,383 shares. Moreover, Montag & Caldwell Ltd Company has 1.51% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 311,171 shares. Alphamark Advsr Limited Company reported 48,549 shares. Guggenheim Capital invested in 0.08% or 101,442 shares. Glenmede Tru Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.45 million shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 1,158 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Ross Stores’s (NASDAQ:ROST) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “TGT vs. ROST: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Ross Stores (ROST) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Worry About Ross Stores, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ROST) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ross Stores (ROST) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Ross Stores, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. The company has market cap of $36.73 billion. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. It has a 23.43 P/E ratio. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at savings of 20% to 60% off department and specialty store regular prices primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at savings of 20% to 70% off moderate department and discount store regular prices to clients from households with moderate income.

Among 10 analysts covering Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ross Stores had 16 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, March 6. Telsey Advisory downgraded Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) on Monday, June 24 to “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Guggenheim. Credit Suisse maintained Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Credit Suisse has “Buy” rating and $100 target. The stock of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) earned “Hold” rating by UBS on Tuesday, March 19. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by UBS. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by DA Davidson. The rating was maintained by M Partners with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 6. Jefferies maintained Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS on Tuesday, February 19 with “Hold”.