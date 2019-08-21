EPS for Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) Expected At $1.12; Citi Trends (CTRN) Sellers Increased By 3.4% Their Shorts

Citi Trends Inc (NASDAQ:CTRN) had an increase of 3.4% in short interest. CTRN’s SI was 483,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 3.4% from 468,000 shares previously. With 98,800 avg volume, 5 days are for Citi Trends Inc (NASDAQ:CTRN)’s short sellers to cover CTRN’s short positions. The SI to Citi Trends Inc’s float is 3.97%. The stock decreased 4.73% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $14.71. About 71,865 shares traded. Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) has declined 45.14% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.14% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to report $1.12 EPS on August, 22 after the close.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 7.69% from last quarter’s $1.04 EPS. ROST’s profit would be $408.46M giving it 23.26 P/E if the $1.12 EPS is correct. After having $1.13 EPS previously, Ross Stores, Inc.’s analysts see -0.88% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $104.19. About 1.70M shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING AUGUST 4, 2018, FORECASTING SAME STORE SALES TO BE UP 1% TO 2% OVER THE 13 WEEKS ENDED AUGUST 5, 2017; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Sees 1Q EPS $1.03-EPS $1.07; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES SEES 2Q EPS 95C TO 99C, EST. $1.03; 07/03/2018 – Ross Stores Trading Activity Jumps to Almost Nine Times Average; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ross Stores Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROST); 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC ROST.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.86 TO $4.03; 12/03/2018 – Ross Stores To Open 100 New Locations In 2018; 06/03/2018 – CORRECT: ROSS STORES SEES 1Q EPS $1.03 TO $1.07; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY SHR VIEW $3.93 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Offers ‘Prudent’ Forecast

Among 10 analysts covering Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ross Stores has $105 highest and $90 lowest target. $99.45’s average target is -4.55% below currents $104.19 stock price. Ross Stores had 15 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by UBS. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Barclays Capital. Telsey Advisory downgraded Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) on Monday, June 24 to “Hold” rating. The stock of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 25 by UBS. Wells Fargo maintained Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Bank of America. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy”. The stock of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by DA Davidson. M Partners maintained it with “Buy” rating and $101 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold Ross Stores, Inc. shares while 207 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 316.93 million shares or 4.52% less from 331.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hahn Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). The Wisconsin-based Madison Invest Hldgs has invested 0.83% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). The Connecticut-based Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc Ct has invested 0.08% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Greenleaf Tru holds 4,059 shares. Axa, France-based fund reported 240,404 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv owns 0.18% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 1.21M shares. Bb&T invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Kcm Advsrs Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Raymond James And Assocs invested in 0.04% or 307,393 shares. Nuwave Limited Liability invested in 0.46% or 4,217 shares. 4.98M were accumulated by Wellington Mgmt Group Llp. Windward Cap Mngmt Ca has invested 0.04% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). First Finance Bancshares has 2,740 shares. Ww Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 26,621 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd invested 0% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

More notable recent Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “TGT or ROST: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ross Stores (ROST) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “TGT vs. ROST: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Ross Stores (ROST) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ross Stores (ROST) Opens 28 Outlets, On Track for FY19 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Ross Stores, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. The company has market cap of $38.00 billion. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. It has a 24.24 P/E ratio. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at savings of 20% to 60% off department and specialty store regular prices primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at savings of 20% to 70% off moderate department and discount store regular prices to clients from households with moderate income.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold Citi Trends, Inc. shares while 34 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 10.91 million shares or 0.62% less from 10.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio invested in 0% or 29,900 shares. Moreover, Axa has 0% invested in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). Spark Invest Mngmt Ltd holds 39,848 shares. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon owns 139,533 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 0% invested in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) for 13,326 shares. Meeder Asset, a Ohio-based fund reported 3,508 shares. Paradigm Cap Mgmt New York holds 1.48% or 869,700 shares in its portfolio. Sei Invests reported 0% stake. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). Voya Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). Utd Service Automobile Association holds 0% of its portfolio in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) for 11,775 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). Prudential Financial Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). Legal & General Public Ltd Company stated it has 2,542 shares.