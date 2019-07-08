EPS for Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP) Expected At $3.06; Invesco LTD Raised By $11.04 Million Its Employers Holdings (EIG) Holding

Invesco Ltd increased Employers Holdings Inc (EIG) stake by 261.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Invesco Ltd acquired 275,974 shares as Employers Holdings Inc (EIG)’s stock declined 5.71%. The Invesco Ltd holds 381,702 shares with $15.31M value, up from 105,728 last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc now has $1.39 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $44.44. About 12,641 shares traded. Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) has risen 6.64% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.21% the S&P500. Some Historical EIG News: 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 88c; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1st-Quarter Net Premiums Earned $176.6 Million; 15/03/2018 EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS IN LETTER OF CREDIT PACTS W/ FHLB SF; 25/04/2018 – EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS INC QTRLY NET EARNED PREMIUMS WERE $176.6 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 88c Vs. -; 25/04/2018 – EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS INC QTRLY GROSS PREMIUMS WRITTEN OF $211.6 MLN, UP 7% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1Q EPS 77c; 25/04/2018 – EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS 1Q OPER EPS 88C, EST. 53C; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1st-Quarter Gross Premiums Written $211.6 Million; 23/04/2018 – DJ Employers Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EIG)

Analysts expect Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report $3.06 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 5.88% from last quarter’s $2.89 EPS. ROP’s profit would be $317.75 million giving it 30.63 P/E if the $3.06 EPS is correct. After having $3.30 EPS previously, Roper Technologies, Inc.’s analysts see -7.27% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.30% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $374.95. About 28,097 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 27.03% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Bd of Directors; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PE-backed PowerPlan In All-cash Deal Valued At $1.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Roper Technologies, Inter Parfums, SunCoke Energy Partners, Aerie Pharmaceutical; 23/04/2018 – DJ Roper Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROP); 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan in All-Cash Transaction Valued at $1.1B; 20/03/2018 – DAT Unveils Upgrades to Popular Load Board at Mid-America Trucking Show; 04/04/2018 – Fiduciary Champion Barbara Roper: Time to Shift Gears — Barrons.com; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to Fund PowerPlan Acquisition Using Revolving Credit Facility and Cash on Hand; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $11.08-Adj EPS $11.32; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ REV $1.21B, EST. $1.17B

Among 2 analysts covering Employers Holdings (NYSE:EIG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Employers Holdings had 5 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Boenning & Scattergood maintained Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) rating on Thursday, February 21. Boenning & Scattergood has “Buy” rating and $47 target. Buckingham Research upgraded Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) rating on Friday, May 31. Buckingham Research has “Neutral” rating and $4200 target.

Invesco Ltd decreased Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) stake by 39,627 shares to 1.64M valued at $198.68 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Community Health Sys Inc New (NYSE:CYH) stake by 296,997 shares and now owns 1.30 million shares. Nautilus Inc (NYSE:NLS) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.64 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 16 investors sold EIG shares while 47 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 24.99 million shares or 4.51% less from 26.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 0.01% invested in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) for 11,066 shares. Philadelphia Mgmt Of San Francisco Lc holds 1.62% of its portfolio in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) for 239,964 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems has 50,645 shares. Fifth Third State Bank stated it has 14 shares. D E Shaw & Com reported 89,671 shares stake. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt owns 76,556 shares. Secor Capital L P, New York-based fund reported 26,761 shares. Wells Fargo Commerce Mn reported 101,942 shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG). Moreover, Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership has 0.03% invested in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) for 41,130 shares. National Bank Of America De accumulated 0% or 93,863 shares. Thb Asset stated it has 5,267 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0.01% in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG). Panagora Asset stated it has 0.01% in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System accumulated 12,300 shares.

Roper Technologies, Inc. designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company has market cap of $38.94 billion. It operates in four divisions: Medical & Scientific Imaging; RF Technology; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. It has a 35.54 P/E ratio. The firm offers diagnostic and laboratory software solutions; patient positioning devices and related software, 3-D measurement technology, and diagnostic and therapeutic disposable products; non-invasive instruments and video laryngoscopes; and a cloud financial analytics and performance software platform, as well as electron filters, charged couple devices, and complementary metal oxide semiconductor cameras, detectors, and related software.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold Roper Technologies, Inc. shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colony Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Axa invested in 233,957 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Fifth Third National Bank holds 0.01% or 3,676 shares in its portfolio. King Luther Capital Mngmt holds 1.63% or 622,103 shares in its portfolio. Fil Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 16,996 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability accumulated 0.61% or 7,963 shares. 121,600 were reported by Eulav Asset Mngmt. Hikari Pwr Limited accumulated 70,600 shares. Calamos Advisors Ltd Liability Co reported 610 shares. Swedbank holds 431,701 shares. San Francisco Sentry Gp (Ca) stated it has 2,521 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Credit Agricole S A, France-based fund reported 22,090 shares. Virtu Fincl has 1,903 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Badgley Phelps Bell stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Hsbc Pcl invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 3 sales for $5.26 million activity. On Tuesday, February 12 Conley Jason sold $1.54 million worth of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) or 5,000 shares. $163,483 worth of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) was bought by WALLMAN RICHARD F on Friday, March 15. Shares for $2.66 million were sold by Stipancich John K. 4,000 Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) shares with value of $1.23 million were sold by Crisci Robert.

Among 3 analysts covering Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Roper Technologies had 10 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of ROP in report on Monday, February 4 with “Outperform” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, April 3 report. Barclays Capital maintained Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) earned “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Monday, February 4.