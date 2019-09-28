EPS for Rollins, Inc. (ROL) Expected At $0.22; Profile of 1 Analysts Covering Aon plc (AON)

Analysts expect Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) to report $0.22 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 4.76% from last quarter’s $0.21 EPS. ROL’s profit would be $72.05 million giving it 38.00 P/E if the $0.22 EPS is correct. After having $0.21 EPS previously, Rollins, Inc.’s analysts see 4.76% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $33.44. About 1.19 million shares traded. Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) has declined 7.51% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ROL News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Rollins Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROL); 27/04/2018 – Rollins, Inc. Receives United Way’s Child Well-Being Impact Fund Champion Award; 16/03/2018 – Florida Community Bank Becomes Official Bank of Rollins College, Winter Park, Florida; 24/04/2018 – Rollins Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Rollins Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – BTIG SAID TO PICK EX-GOLDMAN EXECUTIVE ROLLINS AS EUROPE CEO; 24/04/2018 – Rollins, Inc. Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 13/03/2018 – Rollins, Inc. And Northwest Pest Control Receive 2018 Top Workplaces Award From The Atlanta Journal-Constitution; 25/04/2018 – ROLLINS 1Q REV. $408.7M, EST. $403.0M (2 EST.); 17/04/2018 – ROLLINS TO ENHANCE EMPLOYEE BENEFITS DUE TO TAX REFORM

Among 5 analysts covering Aon (NYSE:AON), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Aon has $225 highest and $155 lowest target. $199.60's average target is 3.17% above currents $193.47 stock price.

Rollins, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. The company has market cap of $10.95 billion. The Company’s pest control services include protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies. It has a 48.46 P/E ratio. The firm also provides pest management and sanitation services and products to the food and commodity industries; consulting services on border protection related to AustraliaÂ’s biosecurity program; and bird control and specialist services, as well as offers specialized services to mining, and gas and oil sectors.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold Rollins, Inc. shares while 112 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 133.32 million shares or 4.62% more from 127.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Horizon Investments Ltd Co reported 8,517 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability holds 3.14M shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Raymond James Assocs, Florida-based fund reported 111,514 shares. Stifel Fincl Corporation has invested 0.01% in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). Gemmer Asset Management Llc holds 0% or 147 shares. Bollard Ltd Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 29,056 shares. Bright Rock Mngmt Limited Company holds 0.6% in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) or 52,500 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.05% in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) or 107,130 shares. 6,300 were accumulated by Parsec Financial Management. Captrust Financial Advsrs reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). Mirae Asset Global has 6,124 shares. S&Co Inc holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) for 114,545 shares. Intrust Financial Bank Na invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv invested in 0% or 11,586 shares. Norinchukin Bank The reported 78,809 shares.

Aon plc provides risk management services, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, and human resource consulting and outsourcing services worldwide. The company has market cap of $45.63 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Risk Solutions and HR Solutions. It has a 33.07 P/E ratio. The Risk Solutions segment offers retail brokerage services, including affinity products, managing general underwriting, placement, captive management services, and data and analytics; risk management solutions for property liability, general liability, professional liability, directors' and officers' liability, transaction liability, cyber liability, workers' compensation, and various healthcare products; and health and benefits consulting services comprising structuring, funding, and administering employee benefit programs.