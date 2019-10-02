EPS for Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (RME) Expected At $0.19; Qs Investors Upped Dover (DOV) Holding By $4.42 Million

Qs Investors Llc increased Dover Corp (DOV) stake by 3250.48% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Qs Investors Llc acquired 44,239 shares as Dover Corp (DOV)’s stock declined 0.49%. The Qs Investors Llc holds 45,600 shares with $4.57M value, up from 1,361 last quarter. Dover Corp now has $13.68 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.26% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $94.09. About 931,487 shares traded or 8.11% up from the average. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 20/03/2018 – DOVER NAMES RICHARD J. TOBIN PRESIDENT, CEO; 09/05/2018 – Dover Corp: Apergy to Begin Trading Wednesday as Independent Company; 26/03/2018 – Dover Corp: Apergy Separation On Track for Completion in Early May; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth of 3%-4%; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 1Q EPS 84c; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 1Q Net $131.4M; 26/03/2018 – DOVER SAYS APERGY SEPARATION ON-TRACK FOR EARLY MAY COMPLETION; 21/04/2018 – DJ Dover Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOV); 24/05/2018 – Shell: Dover Well Discovery is Company’s Sixth in Norphlet Play; 16/04/2018 – Dover Corp. Sees Apergy 1Q Rev $283M

Analysts expect Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (TSE:RME) to report $0.19 EPS on November, 6.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 34.48% from last quarter’s $0.29 EPS. T_RME’s profit would be $3.66 million giving it 9.41 P/E if the $0.19 EPS is correct. After having $0.06 EPS previously, Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc.’s analysts see 216.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.15. About 25,107 shares traded or 37.55% up from the average. Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (TSE:RME) has 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering Dover (NYSE:DOV), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Dover has $11400 highest and $99 lowest target. $108’s average target is 14.78% above currents $94.09 stock price. Dover had 6 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, April 3 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, September 11. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, July 19. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, September 9. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of DOV in report on Monday, April 22 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold DOV shares while 206 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 122.79 million shares or 1.40% more from 121.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amp Cap Invsts holds 0.04% or 80,558 shares in its portfolio. Advisor Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.08% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 6,418 shares. Davenport And Com Lc owns 2,860 shares. Hgk Asset Management, a New Jersey-based fund reported 60,690 shares. Tctc Holdg Lc reported 0.02% stake. Kentucky Retirement reported 6,768 shares stake. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca reported 28,141 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Amer Mgmt Com has invested 2.21% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Synovus Fincl reported 5,100 shares. Duncker Streett And Co Inc, Missouri-based fund reported 24,936 shares. Moreover, Tributary Capital Limited Liability has 0.12% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Vanguard Grp has 0.07% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 17.34M shares. Moreover, Los Angeles Cap And Equity Rech has 0.12% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 232,606 shares. Carroll Assocs, a North Carolina-based fund reported 1,117 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc reported 601,171 shares.

Qs Investors Llc decreased Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr stake by 109,050 shares to 831,893 valued at $28.87M in 2019Q2. It also reduced New York Cmnty Bancorp Inc (NYSE:NYCB) stake by 119,610 shares and now owns 529,280 shares. Cohen & Steers Inc (NYSE:CNS) was reduced too.

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc., together with its subsidiaries, sells, leases, and provides support services for new and used agriculture and industrial equipment in Canada. The company has market cap of $137.69 million. The firm primarily provides utility tractors, harvesters, sprayers, articulated 4WD tractors, skid steer loaders, excavators, wheel loaders, and equipment for maintaining barns and feedlots. It has a 14.02 P/E ratio. It also provides light and heavy construction equipment; collects geospatial survey data using unmanned aerial vehicles; and distributes automotive and agricultural parts and supplies.

