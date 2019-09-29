EPS for Rocky Brands, Inc. (RCKY) Expected At $0.63; Last Week DaVita Inc. (DVA) Analysts

Among 4 analysts covering DaVita Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:DVA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. DaVita Inc. Common Stock has $6600 highest and $6000 lowest target. $64’s average target is 13.64% above currents $56.32 stock price. DaVita Inc. Common Stock had 9 analyst reports since May 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) rating on Thursday, June 20. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $65 target. Robert W. Baird downgraded DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) on Friday, July 26 to “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 9 by Deutsche Bank. UBS maintained DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) rating on Thursday, August 22. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $6000 target. See DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) latest ratings:

26/09/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

11/09/2019 Broker: William Blair Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

22/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: $61.0000 New Target: $60.0000 Maintain

26/07/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $70.0000 New Target: $65.0000 Downgrade

20/06/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Buy Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: William Blair Rating: Buy Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $65 Maintain

30/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

09/05/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: $68.0000 New Target: $66.0000 Maintain

Analysts expect Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) to report $0.63 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 5.00% from last quarter’s $0.6 EPS. RCKY’s profit would be $4.66M giving it 12.86 P/E if the $0.63 EPS is correct. After having $0.42 EPS previously, Rocky Brands, Inc.’s analysts see 50.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $32.41. About 35,895 shares traded or 12.37% up from the average. Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) has risen 20.77% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.77% the S&P500. Some Historical RCKY News: 17/05/2018 – Rocky Brands Raises Dividend to 12c Vs. 11c; 17/05/2018 – Rocky Brands Declares Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend; 20/04/2018 – DJ Rocky Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RCKY); 24/04/2018 – Rocky Brands 1Q EPS 44c; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Rocky Brands; 05/03/2018 Rocky Brands Announces New Share Repurchase Program; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Rocky Brands; 05/03/2018 – ROCKY BRANDS INC – THE APPROVED REPURCHASE PROGRAM REPLACES PREVIOUS REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZED BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS THAT EXPIRED ON MARCH 1, 2018; 24/04/2018 – ROCKY BRANDS INC – INVENTORY AT MARCH 31, 2018 DECREASED 5.3% TO $65.2 MLN COMPARED TO $68.8 MLN ON SAME DATE A YEAR AGO; 17/05/2018 – ROCKY BRANDS RAISES QTRLY DIVIDEND TO 12C/SHR FROM 11C/SHR

The stock increased 0.57% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $56.32. About 1.47 million shares traded. DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) has declined 14.27% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DVA News: 04/05/2018 – DaVita Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Dr. David Roer Joins DaVita’s Physician Leadership Team; 06/03/2018 DaVita Celebrates National Nutrition Month with Online Kidney Diet Re; 24/04/2018 – DaVita and Methodist Specialty and Transplant Hospital Collaborate to Launch Technology Designed to Help Improve Transplant Rea; 13/03/2018 – DaVita Inc. Continues to Expect Pending Transaction Will Close in 2018; 02/04/2018 – DaVita Advocates for Organ Donors to Support Its Patients’ Transplant Goals during National Donate Life Month; 24/04/2018 – Adeptus Health Appoints LeAnne Zumwalt to its Board of Directors; 13/03/2018 – DAVITA SAYS ON MARCH 12, RECEIVED SECOND REQUEST FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND DOCUMENTARY MATERIAL FROM U.S. FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – DAVITA – FTC SENT SECOND REQUEST AS PER HART-SCOTT-RODINO ANTITRUST IMPROVEMENTS ACT IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF CO’S PENDING DEAL WITH OPTUM; 09/04/2018 – National Kidney Foundation features DaVita Clinical Research Results at 2018 Spring Clinical Meetings

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 50 investors sold DaVita Inc. shares while 130 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 141.20 million shares or 0.95% more from 139.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mirae Asset Co Limited holds 0.01% or 25,517 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA). 24,389 are held by Texas Permanent School Fund. Glenview Capital Mgmt Ltd Co reported 3.24 million shares or 1.65% of all its holdings. Aqr Management Ltd Liability holds 0.01% in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) or 180,946 shares. Geode Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.80M shares. Skytop Ltd Com, a New York-based fund reported 200,000 shares. Rothschild Inv Il holds 0.09% in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) or 13,060 shares. 55 are held by Motco. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.21% or 519,242 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Com Ny reported 22,153 shares. Whitebox Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 403,381 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. Bank Of America De accumulated 0% or 343,499 shares. The Illinois-based Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA). Barclays Public Ltd Company reported 182,075 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

DaVita Inc. provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease . The company has market cap of $9.03 billion. It operates through two divisions, DaVita Kidney Care and DaVita Medical Group. It has a 69.27 P/E ratio. The firm operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.14, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 10 investors sold Rocky Brands, Inc. shares while 19 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 5.13 million shares or 2.62% more from 4.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance Technology Ltd Company accumulated 191,300 shares. First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0% in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) or 12,183 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems reported 0% stake. 199 are owned by Tci Wealth Advsrs. Ameriprise Fin owns 36,692 shares. Axa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY). Aqr Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) for 222,323 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 586 shares. Moreover, Bancorp Of America De has 0% invested in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY). Legal And General Gru Public Ltd Co invested in 0% or 1,016 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc holds 493 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameritas Inc reported 588 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 37,302 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Com owns 0% invested in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) for 1,031 shares. Zpr Invest has invested 1.97% in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY).

Rocky Brands, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Creative Recreation, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $239.73 million. It operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. It has a 15.66 P/E ratio. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and other specialty retailers.