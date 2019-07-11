EPS for Rocky Brands, Inc. (RCKY) Expected At $0.36; 1 Analysts Bullish Dover (DOV)

Analysts expect Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) to report $0.36 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 2.86% from last quarter’s $0.35 EPS. RCKY’s profit would be $2.66M giving it 19.66 P/E if the $0.36 EPS is correct. After having $0.48 EPS previously, Rocky Brands, Inc.’s analysts see -25.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $28.31. About 11,073 shares traded. Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) has declined 4.34% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.77% the S&P500. Some Historical RCKY News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Rocky Brands; 24/04/2018 – Rocky Brands 1Q EPS 44c; 17/05/2018 – ROCKY BRANDS RAISES QTRLY DIVIDEND TO 12C/SHR FROM 11C/SHR; 05/03/2018 Rocky Brands Announces New Share Repurchase Program; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Rocky Brands; 17/05/2018 – Rocky Brands Raises Dividend to 12c Vs. 11c; 17/05/2018 – Rocky Brands Declares Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend; 20/04/2018 – DJ Rocky Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RCKY); 24/04/2018 – ROCKY BRANDS INC – INVENTORY AT MARCH 31, 2018 DECREASED 5.3% TO $65.2 MLN COMPARED TO $68.8 MLN ON SAME DATE A YEAR AGO; 05/03/2018 – ROCKY BRANDS INC – THE APPROVED REPURCHASE PROGRAM REPLACES PREVIOUS REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZED BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS THAT EXPIRED ON MARCH 1, 2018

Among 3 analysts covering Dover (NYSE:DOV), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Dover had 5 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, April 22 report. The stock of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, March 25. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by Morgan Stanley. See Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) latest ratings:

22/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $97 New Target: $101 Maintain

22/04/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

03/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $93 New Target: $99 Maintain

25/03/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold New Target: $96 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $92 New Target: $97 Maintain

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 4 investors sold Rocky Brands, Inc. shares while 26 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 4.99 million shares or 1.55% less from 5.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Friess Limited Liability Corporation reported 33,511 shares. Financial Bank Of America Corporation De invested in 45,745 shares or 0% of the stock. Lsv Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY). Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0% of its portfolio in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY). First Trust Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 12,310 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 62,182 shares stake. Bessemer Gru Inc has invested 0% in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY). Bancorp Of Montreal Can holds 1,693 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management stated it has 15,771 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has invested 0% in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY). Jpmorgan Chase & holds 1,667 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bowling Mgmt Limited holds 0.21% or 55,022 shares in its portfolio. Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon has 0% invested in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) for 79,134 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) for 104 shares. Hillsdale Investment Inc holds 0.01% or 4,700 shares.

Rocky Brands, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Creative Recreation, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $209.32 million. It operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. It has a 14.23 P/E ratio. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and other specialty retailers.

Dover Corporation manufactures and sells a range of equipment and components, specialty systems, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company has market cap of $13.94 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. It has a 26.83 P/E ratio. The Energy segment provides solutions and services for the production and processing of fuels to drilling and production, bearings and compression, and automation end markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold Dover Corporation shares while 174 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 121.09 million shares or 1.31% less from 122.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma owns 15,531 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Dupont Cap Mgmt has invested 0.06% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). 20,694 were accumulated by Suntrust Banks Incorporated. Wealthtrust Fairport Lc stated it has 12 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 201 were accumulated by Heritage Wealth Advsr. Moreover, Pittenger Anderson Inc has 0.19% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Korea Investment accumulated 192,955 shares. Cincinnati Fincl has 796,800 shares for 3.02% of their portfolio. Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De owns 5.29M shares. Stifel Financial Corporation has 72,162 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj reported 0.29% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Bridgewater Associates L P reported 0.02% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Bokf Na reported 4,072 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 83,223 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) owns 3,233 shares.

