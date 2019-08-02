EPS for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA) Expected At $0.58; Spark Energy (SPKE) Has 0.92 Sentiment

Spark Energy (SPKE) investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.53, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 36 institutional investors increased or started new positions, while 39 trimmed and sold positions in Spark Energy. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 9.26 million shares, down from 9.69 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Spark Energy in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 25 Increased: 20 New Position: 16.

Analysts expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) to report $0.58 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 7.41% from last quarter’s $0.54 EPS. T_RBA’s profit would be $63.21 million giving it 20.39 P/E if the $0.58 EPS is correct. After having $0.23 EPS previously, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s analysts see 152.17% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $47.31. About 90,384 shares traded. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) has 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RBA News: 08/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS DEUTSCHE BANK’S CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANK WILL BE LED BY RITCHIE; 08/04/2018 – RPT-DEUTSCHE BANK DBKGn.DE DEPUTY CO-CEO SCHENCK CLOSE TO LEAVING BANK, INVESTMENT BANK TO BE LED BY GARTH RITCHIE; 27/03/2018 – Ritchie Bros. marks the official introduction of Marketplace-E, a new way to buy and sell equipment; 17/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – RITCHIE BROS. SELLS US$44+ MILLION OF EQUIPMENT IN FORT WORTH, TX AUCTION; 05/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank’s Ritchie Is Said to Weigh Leaving Firm This Year; 12/03/2018 – Rene Ritchie: Like Netflix for magazines but, more importantly, quality coverage from generally trusted sources made more; 20/03/2018 – New York City Councilman Ritchie Torres launched an investigation Monday; 22/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – RITCHIE BROS. SELLS €35+ MILLION OF EQUIPMENT IN MOERDIJK, NLD AUCTION; 07/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros. Publishes Monthly Auction Metrics; 08/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank Is Said to Mull Sewing as CEO, Ritchie Promotion

More notable recent Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Newell Brands hires outgoing Ritchie Bros CEO as top boss – StreetInsider.com” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Thursday – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Ritchie Brothers Auctioneers Inc (RBA) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA) CEO Ravi Saligram to Step Down – StreetInsider.com” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, sells industrial equipment and other assets for the construction, agriculture, transportation, energy, mining, forestry, material handling, marine, and real estate industries through its unreserved auctions and online marketplaces. The company has market cap of $5.16 billion. The firm operates a network of auction locations that conduct live and unreserved auctions with on-site and online bidding. It has a 42.28 P/E ratio. It also operates an online-only used equipment marketplace that facilitates the completion of sales through a settlement process.

More notable recent Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Spark Energy, Inc. (SPKE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” on May 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Spark Energy, Inc. (SPKE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on February 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Spark Energy, Inc. Announces Management Changes Nasdaq:SPKE – GlobeNewswire” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Spark Energy, Inc. declares $0.18125 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Spark Energy, Inc. Announces Increase in Credit Commitments – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 28, 2019.

Spark Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $379.12 million. It operates through two divisions, Retail Natural Gas and Retail Electricity. It has a 57.11 P/E ratio. The firm is involved in the retail distribution of natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 18 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.79 million activity.

Crow Point Partners Llc holds 1.62% of its portfolio in Spark Energy, Inc. for 1.07 million shares. Bard Associates Inc owns 166,775 shares or 0.75% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Heartland Advisors Inc has 0.23% invested in the company for 354,650 shares. The New York-based Spark Investment Management Llc has invested 0.1% in the stock. Zebra Capital Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 14,864 shares.

The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.85. About 48,994 shares traded. Spark Energy, Inc. (SPKE) has risen 18.27% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SPKE News: 25/04/2018 – SPARK ENERGY IS SAID TO COLLECT INITIAL BIDS NEXT WK: DEALREP; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, United Financial, Cadiz, Spark Energy, First Citiz; 10/05/2018 – Spark Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 Spark Energy, Inc. Announces Two Acquisitions, Engagement of Financial Advisor, and Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2017 F; 15/03/2018 – Spark Energy re-energizes sale attempt; 08/03/2018 – SPARK ENERGY SEES 2018 ADJ. EBITDA SIMILAR TO 2017; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC Exits Position in Spark Energy; 08/03/2018 – SPARK ENERGY INC – CONTINUE TO SIMPLIFY, STREAMLINE, AND OPTIMIZE ORGANIZATION; 08/03/2018 – SPARK ENERGY INC – AGREED TO REINTEGRATE EMPLOYEES AND OPERATIONS OF RETAILCO SERVICES, LLC; 08/03/2018 – Spark Energy: Board of Directors Has Engaged Morgan Stanley as a Fincl Advisor to Explore Strategic Alternatives