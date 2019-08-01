EPS for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA) Expected At $0.43; Marathon Oil (MRO) Shorts Raised By 6.01%

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) had an increase of 6.01% in short interest. MRO’s SI was 13.44 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 6.01% from 12.67M shares previously. With 15.55M avg volume, 1 days are for Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO)’s short sellers to cover MRO’s short positions. The SI to Marathon Oil Corporation’s float is 1.62%. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.07. About 9.32 million shares traded. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 33.35% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 30/04/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP FAMILY RATING AFFIRMED AT Ba1 BY MOODY’S; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Marathon Oil Outlook To Pos; Ratings Affirmed; 10/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP – NEW VOLUMES FROM THIRD PARTY ARE ANTICIPATED EARLY IN NEXT DECADE; 30/04/2018 – Marathon to Become Biggest U.S. Refiner After Buying Andeavor (Video); 23/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Libya examines Total-Marathon purchase, casting doubt on deal: sources TUNIS/LONDON (Reuters) – Libya is; 19/03/2018 – A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 20/05/2018 – GROUP OF LIBYAN YOUTH WILL SHUT DOWN OILFIELDS IN MARADA REGION UNLESS DEMANDS FOR BETTER STATE SERVICES ARE MET-STATEMENT; 03/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CEO TILLMAN SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 06/03/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP – DOUGLAS L. FOSHEE AND M. ELISE “LISA” HYLAND HAVE BEEN ELECTED TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE APRIL 1, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Marathon Oil Board Member Michael E.J. Phelps Won’t Stand for Re-Election

Analysts expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) to report $0.43 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 2.38% from last quarter’s $0.42 EPS. RBA’s profit would be $46.79 million giving it 20.98 P/E if the $0.43 EPS is correct. After having $0.17 EPS previously, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s analysts see 152.94% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $36.09. About 323,367 shares traded or 7.37% up from the average. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) has risen 9.83% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical RBA News: 10/05/2018 – RITCHIE BROS 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 17C; 06/04/2018 – RITCHIE BROS. AUCTIONEERS INC RBA.N : RBC STARTS WITH SECTOR PERFORM; TARGET PRICE $33; 12/03/2018 – Rene Ritchie: Like Netflix for magazines but, more importantly, quality coverage from generally trusted sources made more; 08/04/2018 – RPT-DEUTSCHE BANK DBKGn.DE DEPUTY CO-CEO SCHENCK CLOSE TO LEAVING BANK, INVESTMENT BANK TO BE LED BY GARTH RITCHIE; 22/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – RITCHIE BROS. SELLS €35+ MILLION OF EQUIPMENT IN MOERDIJK, NLD AUCTION; 08/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank Is Said to Mull Sewing as CEO, Ritchie Promotion; 05/03/2018 Hometown Source: LWV Edina hosts Mark Ritchie; 06/03/2018 – Heat Magazine: EXCLUSIVE: Charlotte Crosby opens up about Joshua Ritchie romance; 22/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros Sells Over $41M of Equipment in Netherlands Auction; 10/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers reports on voting results from the 2018 annual and special meeting of shareholders

More notable recent Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “6 Energy Stocks Spilling Lower – Investorplace.com” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Those Who Purchased Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Shares Five Years Ago Have A 49% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Bison and Marathon Enter Into 15-Year Water Infrastructure Agreement – PRNewswire” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Stocks to Buy for Less Than Book – Investorplace.com” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should You Know About Marathon Oil Corporation’s (NYSE:MRO) Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold Marathon Oil Corporation shares while 176 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 638.48 million shares or 0.34% more from 636.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hollencrest Capital Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 20,000 shares. Old Second Retail Bank Of Aurora, a Illinois-based fund reported 2,799 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Walleye Trading Ltd Llc stated it has 0.02% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Stifel has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Cleararc Capital owns 19,849 shares. Davenport & Ltd holds 0% or 13,721 shares in its portfolio. Franklin Res accumulated 15.44M shares or 0.14% of the stock. Charles Schwab Mgmt Inc has invested 0.04% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). 3.78 million were accumulated by Aqr Management Limited Liability Company. Riverhead Cap Management Llc holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) for 271,119 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 78,277 shares. Missouri-based Ent Fin has invested 0% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Winslow Evans And Crocker owns 214 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Marathon Oil has $23 highest and $1500 lowest target. $20.13’s average target is 43.07% above currents $14.07 stock price. Marathon Oil had 13 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12. The rating was maintained by M Partners with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 26. The rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, April 16 to “Outperform”. Barclays Capital maintained Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $22 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MRO in report on Monday, June 24 with “Hold” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $22 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $21 target in Thursday, April 11 report. Societe Generale maintained Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) earned “Neutral” rating by Atlantic Securities on Thursday, June 13. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 20.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company. The company has market cap of $11.51 billion. It operates through three divisions: North America E&P, International E&P, and Oil Sands Mining. It has a 13.02 P/E ratio. The North America E&P segment develops, explores for, produces, and markets crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids , and natural gas in North America.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, sells industrial equipment and other assets for the construction, agriculture, transportation, energy, mining, forestry, material handling, marine, and real estate industries through its unreserved auctions and online marketplaces. The company has market cap of $3.93 billion. The firm operates a network of auction locations that conduct live and unreserved auctions with on-site and online bidding. It has a 32.25 P/E ratio. It also operates an online-only used equipment marketplace that facilitates the completion of sales through a settlement process.