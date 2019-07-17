EPS for Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) Expected At $0.07; SPAREBANK 1 SR BK ASA ORDINARY SHARES (SBRKF) Shorts Raised By 1.03%

Analysts expect Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) to report $0.07 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 41.67% from last quarter’s $0.12 EPS. RBBN’s profit would be $7.74M giving it 17.57 P/E if the $0.07 EPS is correct. After having $-0.09 EPS previously, Ribbon Communications Inc.’s analysts see -177.78% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $4.92. About 303,629 shares traded. Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) has declined 9.49% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.92% the S&P500. Some Historical RBBN News: 26/04/2018 – RIBBON COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY GAAP TOTAL REVENUE WAS $121.2 MLN, COMPARED TO $53.4 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Ribbon Communications 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 24/05/2018 – Ribbon Communications Announces Participation in the Cowen and Company 46th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in Ne; 18/04/2018 – RIBBON COMMUNICATIONS INC RBBN.O – CONTINUES TO PURSUE LEGAL REMEDIES AGAINST METASWITCH; 18/04/2018 – Ribbon Continues to Pursue Legal Remedies against Metaswitch; 23/04/2018 – First Trust Advisors LP Exits Position in Ribbon; 24/05/2018 – Red Hat Certifies Multiple Ribbon Virtual Network Functions on Open Stack Platform 10; 14/03/2018 – Ribbon Session Border Controller Portfolio to Deliver Secure Integrated Voice Services to Microsoft Teams; 26/04/2018 – Ribbon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Ribbon Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31

Ribbon Communications Inc. provides networked solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $543.93 million. The firm offers Session Border Controllers that address security and interworking requirements for businesses, as well as regional and global communications service providers; Sonus GSX9000 Open Services Switch, which bridges IP and TDM networks by converting voice signal into Internet Protocol (IP) IP packets and transmitting those IP packets on a data network; and Sonus T7000 Intelligent Switching System, a class five end-office soft switch that provides residential and business voice services, as well as IP-IP multimedia processing engine services. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides Diameter Signaling Controller, a solution for 4G/long term evolution networks; Sonus Signal Transfer Point that acts as the switch/router in an SS7 signaling network; Sonus PSX Policy & Routing Server, a central routing and policy engine for its soft switch and distributed SBC solutions; and Web Real-Time Communications services solution.

