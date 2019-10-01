EPS for Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) Expected At $0.05; Western Asset Variable Rate Strategic Fund (GFY)’s Sentiment Is 0.5

Analysts expect Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) to report $0.05 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 73.68% from last quarter’s $0.19 EPS. RBBN’s profit would be $5.50M giving it 29.20 P/E if the $0.05 EPS is correct. After having $0.13 EPS previously, Ribbon Communications Inc.’s analysts see -61.54% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.84. About 135,769 shares traded. Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) has declined 31.09% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.09% the S&P500. Some Historical RBBN News: 26/04/2018 – RIBBON COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY GAAP TOTAL REVENUE WAS $121.2 MLN, COMPARED TO $53.4 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Ribbon: Subsidiary Has Filed a Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against Metaswitch; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ribbon Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RBBN); 18/04/2018 – RIBBON COMMUNICATIONS INC RBBN.O – CONTINUES TO PURSUE LEGAL REMEDIES AGAINST METASWITCH; 30/05/2018 – Ribbon Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Ribbon Communications Inc. Releases First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 26/04/2018 – Ribbon Communications 1Q Rev $121.2M; 13/04/2018 – Ribbon’s Partner Programs Both Receive 5 Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 26/04/2018 – RIBBON COMMUNICATIONS SAYS REMAINS COMMITTED TO DELIVERING $75 MLN OF ADJUSTED EBITDA IN 2018; 23/04/2018 – First Trust Advisors LP Exits Position in Ribbon

Western Asset Variable Rate Strategic Fund Inc (GFY) investors sentiment decreased to 0.5 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.25, from 0.75 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 5 hedge funds opened new and increased holdings, while 10 decreased and sold positions in Western Asset Variable Rate Strategic Fund Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 1.51 million shares, down from 1.62 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Western Asset Variable Rate Strategic Fund Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 8 Increased: 3 New Position: 2.

Ribbon Communications Inc. provides networked solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $641.90 million. The firm offers Session Border Controllers that address security and interworking requirements for businesses, as well as regional and global communications service providers; Sonus GSX9000 Open Services Switch, which bridges IP and TDM networks by converting voice signal into Internet Protocol (IP) IP packets and transmitting those IP packets on a data network; and Sonus T7000 Intelligent Switching System, a class five end-office soft switch that provides residential and business voice services, as well as IP-IP multimedia processing engine services. It has a 94.11 P/E ratio. It also provides Diameter Signaling Controller, a solution for 4G/long term evolution networks; Sonus Signal Transfer Point that acts as the switch/router in an SS7 signaling network; Sonus PSX Policy & Routing Server, a central routing and policy engine for its soft switch and distributed SBC solutions; and Web Real-Time Communications services solution.

Western Asset Variable Rate Strategic Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The company has market cap of $75.86 million. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. It has a 38.51 P/E ratio. Ltd.

Sit Investment Associates Inc holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Western Asset Variable Rate Strategic Fund Inc. for 1.28 million shares. Shaker Financial Services Llc owns 24,500 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. has 0.02% invested in the company for 14,224 shares. The Arkansas-based Stephens Inc Ar has invested 0.02% in the stock. Css Llc Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 7,553 shares.