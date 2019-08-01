EPS for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RYTM) Expected At $-0.81; Microsoft (MSFT) Shorts Down By 1.25%

Analysts expect Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) to report $-0.81 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.29 EPS change or 55.77% from last quarter’s $-0.52 EPS. After having $-0.84 EPS previously, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see -3.57% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $19.61. About 115,337 shares traded. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) has declined 35.49% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.49% the S&P500. Some Historical RYTM News: 02/04/2018 – RHYTHM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – WILL EXPLORE OPPORTUNITIES TO EVALUATE SETMELANOTIDE AND RM-853 IN COMBINATION, AS THERE MAY BE COMPLEMENTARY EFFECTS; 02/04/2018 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Expects to File Investigational New Drug Application in 1Q 2020; 02/04/2018 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Announces Licensing Agreement with Takeda for the Development and Commercialization of Preclinical Treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome; 14/05/2018 – RHYTHM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – EXISTING CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPERATIONS INTO H2 2019; 19/04/2018 – DJ Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RYTM); 09/05/2018 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Announces Nature Medicine Publication of Longer-Term Data from Phase 2 Study of Setmelanotide for Treatm; 10/05/2018 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals at Bank of America Conference May 17; 14/05/2018 – RHYTHM PHARMACEUTICALS SEES IND FOR RM-853 IN 1Q 2020; 15/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Reading International, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort; 02/04/2018 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Announces Licensing Agreement with Takeda for the Development and Commercialization of Preclinical Treat

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) had a decrease of 1.25% in short interest. MSFT’s SI was 39.27M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 1.25% from 39.77M shares previously. With 25.15M avg volume, 2 days are for Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)’s short sellers to cover MSFT’s short positions. The SI to Microsoft Corporation’s float is 0.52%. The stock increased 3.31% or $4.51 during the last trading session, reaching $140.78. About 14.41M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – Regina Leader: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 03/04/2018 – KBRA Releases European Structured Finance Research: Commencing Countdown, Engines On; 02/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SUMMIT 7 SYSTEMS SELECTED BY MICROSOFT AS ONE OF THE FIRST TO SELL OFFICE 365 GOVERNMENT COMMUNITY CLOUD (GCC) HIGH LICENSING; 24/05/2018 – UniversalPegasus Takes Part in $13 Billion Worth of Oil & Gas Pipeline, Export Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is preparing to take on Apple’s iPad with a line of $400 tablets that could hit shelves as early as this year; 15/05/2018 – Microsoft and Kymeta Government Solutions Demonstrate Defense and First Responder On-the-Move Communications Solutions; 19/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS ALL SYSTEMS NOW BACK TO NORMAL; 16/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Schedule of Presentations at EuroPCR 2018; 12/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Highlights the Future of e-Procurement at ProcureCon Canada, April 16 – 18; 28/03/2018 – Uphold Launches XRP With Zero Fees

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity. 267,466 Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares with value of $28.35M were sold by Nadella Satya.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53’s average target is 4.79% above currents $140.78 stock price. Microsoft had 29 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $15500 target in Wednesday, June 19 report. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Monday, March 25. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by UBS. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, July 19. Jefferies maintained it with “Underperform” rating and $90 target in Tuesday, June 25 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, July 19. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, July 19 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $16000 target in Friday, July 19 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Overweight” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold Microsoft Corporation shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lyon Street Capital Ltd Co reported 7,572 shares. Verity And Verity Ltd reported 105,439 shares. Crawford Invest Counsel has 934,946 shares. Nbt Bank & Trust N A, a New York-based fund reported 145,348 shares. Jabodon Pt holds 1.24% or 12,486 shares in its portfolio. Annex Advisory Service Llc has invested 0.69% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Roberts Glore And Co Il stated it has 3.87% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct reported 1.05 million shares stake. Paw Capital Corp holds 0.58% or 5,000 shares. Claar Advsrs Ltd Llc invested in 10.22% or 180,215 shares. Thompson Inv Mgmt Inc owns 126,936 shares or 2.86% of their US portfolio. Waverton Invest Ltd stated it has 9.1% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Massachusetts-based Beaumont Financial Limited Liability Company has invested 1.69% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Srs Inv Mgmt Llc has invested 5.24% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Veritas Inv (Uk) Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 217,241 shares.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $. The companyÂ’s Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial services and products for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses ; Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network. It has a 27.82 P/E ratio. The Company’s Intelligent Cloud segment licenses server products and cloud services, such as Microsoft SQL Server, Windows Server, Visual Studio, System Center, and related CALs, as well as Azure, a cloud platform with computing, networking, storage, database, and management services; and enterprise services, such as Premier Support and Microsoft Consulting that assist in developing, deploying, and managing Microsoft server and desktop solutions, as well as provide training and certification to developers and IT professionals on Microsoft products.