EPS for RH (RH) Expected At $2.41; Aquabounty Technologies (AQB) Shorts Raised By 60.87%

Aquabounty Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AQB) had an increase of 60.87% in short interest. AQB’s SI was 430,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 60.87% from 267,300 shares previously. With 181,300 avg volume, 2 days are for Aquabounty Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AQB)’s short sellers to cover AQB’s short positions. The SI to Aquabounty Technologies Inc’s float is 10.54%. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.21. About 21,028 shares traded. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) has risen 17.48% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.48% the S&P500. Some Historical AQB News: 08/05/2018 – AQUABOUNTY TECHNOLOGIES INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.21; 08/05/2018 – AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. Results for the quarter ended March 31, 2018; 27/04/2018 – AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. Announces FDA Approval of First U.S. Facility for Commercial Production of AquAdvantage Salmon; 08/03/2018 AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. Results for the year ended December 31, 2017; 27/04/2018 – AQUABOUNTY TECHNOLOGIES INC – WITH FACILITY APPROVED, COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION OF AQUADVANTAGE SALMON AWAITS OFFICIAL LABELING GUIDELINES BY FDA

Analysts expect RH (NYSE:RH) to report $2.41 EPS on September, 3.They anticipate $0.36 EPS change or 17.56% from last quarter’s $2.05 EPS. RH’s profit would be $44.80M giving it 14.74 P/E if the $2.41 EPS is correct. After having $1.85 EPS previously, RH’s analysts see 30.27% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $142.06. About 594,555 shares traded. RH (NYSE:RH) has risen 2.92% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical RH News: 16/03/2018 – RH INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Director; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Global Investors (Uk) Buys New 2.2% Position in RH; 10/04/2018 – RM LAW Announces Investigation of RH; 27/03/2018 – RH SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 95C TO $1.05, EST. 59C; 06/04/2018 – Long $RH. CEO has repeatedly used large buyback announcements and impromptu personal purchases of RH stock to spike share price. Very opportunistic timing – NOT just at earnings dates. Including right as insiders were selling; 23/04/2018 – DJ RH, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RH); 27/03/2018 – RH – SEES ADJ NET INCOME OUTLOOK TO A RANGE OF $145 TO $165 MLN IN 2018; 14/03/2018 Harwood Feffer LLP Announces Investigation of RH; 28/03/2018 – Restoration Hardware’s Evolution Into Upscale Club Pays Off; 27/03/2018 – RH 4Q Adj EPS $1.69

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company has market cap of $2.64 billion. The firm offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, d??cor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. It has a 23.37 P/E ratio. It provides its products through its retail galleries and Source Books, as well as online through rh.com, rhmodern.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and waterworks.com Websites.

Among 8 analysts covering RH (NYSE:RH), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. RH has $180 highest and $7500 lowest target. $136.56’s average target is -3.87% below currents $142.06 stock price. RH had 16 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Friday, March 29. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $16300 target in Tuesday, July 30 report. Deutsche Bank downgraded the shares of RH in report on Friday, March 29 to “Hold” rating. Wells Fargo maintained RH (NYSE:RH) on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, April 1. The stock of RH (NYSE:RH) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Tuesday, July 30. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Robert W. Baird. J.P. Morgan maintained the shares of RH in report on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Underperform” on Tuesday, May 28. As per Thursday, June 13, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. The company has market cap of $69.35 million. The Company’s lead product is the AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified animal for human consumption. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004.

