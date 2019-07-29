EPS for RGC Resources, Inc. (RGCO) Expected At $0.14; Quorum Health (QHC) Shorts Up By 15.74%

Analysts expect RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) to report $0.14 EPS on August, 7 before the open.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.14 EPS. RGCO’s profit would be $1.13M giving it 50.96 P/E if the $0.14 EPS is correct. After having $0.58 EPS previously, RGC Resources, Inc.’s analysts see -75.86% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $28.54. About 4,248 shares traded. RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) has risen 5.39% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.96% the S&P500. Some Historical RGCO News: 30/04/2018 – RGC Resources 2Q Rev $24.9M; 01/05/2018 – RGC Resources, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 30/04/2018 – RGC Resources 2Q EPS 47c; 29/05/2018 – U.S. Army pulls Mountain Valley natgas pipeline permit in W. Virginia; 16/03/2018 – RGC Resources May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Consecutive Gain; 15/03/2018 – RGC Resources, Inc. Prices Public Offering of Common Stk; 16/05/2018 – RGC Resources May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Years; 27/03/2018 – RGC RESOURCES SAYS ON MARCH 26, UNIT ENTERED INTO NEW REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT NOTE IN ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $25 MLN – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 RGC RESOURCES INC – REAFFIRMS ITS EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL YEARS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2018 AND 2019 OF $0.91 AND $1.00, RESPECTIVELY; 27/03/2018 – RGC RESOURCES-ON MARCH 23, UNIT ENTERED INTO NATURAL GAS ASSET MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT WITH SEQUENT ENERGY MANAGEMENT, L.P , EFFECTIVE AS OF APRIL 1

Quorum Health Corporation (NYSE:QHC) had an increase of 15.74% in short interest. QHC’s SI was 6.15 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 15.74% from 5.32M shares previously. With 147,800 avg volume, 42 days are for Quorum Health Corporation (NYSE:QHC)’s short sellers to cover QHC’s short positions. The SI to Quorum Health Corporation’s float is 27.33%. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.0032 during the last trading session, reaching $1.5768. About 18,070 shares traded. Quorum Health Corporation (NYSE:QHC) has declined 57.52% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.95% the S&P500. Some Historical QHC News: 23/03/2018 – QUORUM HEALTH CORP QHC.N SAYS TERRY ALLISON RAPPUHN APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 23/05/2018 – HOMESTREET INC – COMPANY WILL NOT BE ABLE TO COUNT ANY VOTES ON ROARING BLUE LION’S BLUE PROXY CARD, INCLUDING FOR QUORUM PURPOSES; 20/03/2018 – QUORUM HEALTH CORP SAYS SEEKING TO TERMINATE DEAL AS A RESULT OF ALLEGED BREACHES BY COMPANY OF SSC TSA AND IT TSA -SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – The platform was built over more than a year using Quorum, a type of open-source blockchain that JPMorgan has developed inhouse; 23/03/2018 – InsideBitcoins: JPMorgan’s Quorum Blockchain May Become Its Own Company, Sources Say -; 09/03/2018 – ConsenSys Establishes Customer Success Organization to Support Quorum Enterprise Customers; 23/04/2018 – Quorum Announces 2017 Results; 22/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: JPMorgan mulls spin-off of blockchain project Quorum; 07/03/2018 – QUORUM HEALTH REPORTS INTENTION TO AMEND SR CREDIT LINE; 14/03/2018 – QUORUM HEALTH COMPLETES AMENDMENT OF SR CREDIT LINE

Quorum Health Corporation provides hospital and outpatient healthcare services in the United States. The company has market cap of $49.27 million. The Company’s general hospital and outpatient healthcare services include general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetric, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services. It currently has negative earnings. Quorum Health Corporation offers its healthcare services through its hospitals and affiliated facilities, including urgent care centers, diagnostic and imaging centers, physician clinics, and surgery centers.

RGC Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company has market cap of $229.62 million. The firm sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial clients in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It has a 25.85 P/E ratio. It also provides various unregulated services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 2 investors sold RGC Resources, Inc. shares while 15 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 2.59 million shares or 1.31% more from 2.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Grp Inc Incorporated invested in 0% or 300,548 shares. Bridgeway Management holds 0.01% or 16,528 shares. American International Gru reported 0% in RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO). Palladium Prns Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.06% or 30,960 shares. Fca Corporation Tx has invested 0.33% in RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO). State Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 0% in RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) or 39,070 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 140 shares. Legal & General Gru Pcl holds 0% or 1,259 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Lpl Lc has 0% invested in RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) for 9,841 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 120,184 shares. Captrust Advsr owns 36,409 shares. Blackrock, a New York-based fund reported 353,283 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Inc, a California-based fund reported 16,400 shares. Salem Investment Counselors holds 406 shares. 276 were reported by National Bank Of Montreal Can.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $121,792 activity. On Friday, March 1 AGEE NANCY H bought $1,497 worth of RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) or 53 shares. $2,875 worth of RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) was sold by D ORAZIO JOHN S on Thursday, February 7. 89 shares were bought by SMOOT RAYMOND D JR, worth $2,323.