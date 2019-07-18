EPS for RGC Resources, Inc. (RGCO) Expected At $0.14; Acadia Healthcare Company (ACHC)’s Sentiment Is 1.58

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (ACHC) investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.64, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 120 funds increased and started new positions, while 76 sold and trimmed stakes in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. The funds in our database now own: 102.09 million shares, up from 99.01 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Acadia Healthcare Company Inc in top ten positions was flat from 4 to 4 for the same number . Sold All: 23 Reduced: 53 Increased: 85 New Position: 35.

Analysts expect RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) to report $0.14 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.14 EPS. RGCO’s profit would be $1.13M giving it 49.88 P/E if the $0.14 EPS is correct. After having $0.58 EPS previously, RGC Resources, Inc.’s analysts see -75.86% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.31% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $27.93. About 3,519 shares traded. RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) has risen 5.39% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.96% the S&P500. Some Historical RGCO News: 17/04/2018 – RGC Resources May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Consecutive Gain; 16/03/2018 – RGC Resources May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Consecutive Gain; 12/04/2018 – RGC RESOURCES INC SAYS ON APRIL 11, 2018, CO’S UNIT ENTERED INTO FIRST AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – RGC Resources 2Q EPS 47c; 27/03/2018 – RGC RESOURCES-ON MARCH 23, UNIT ENTERED INTO NATURAL GAS ASSET MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT WITH SEQUENT ENERGY MANAGEMENT, L.P , EFFECTIVE AS OF APRIL 1; 14/03/2018 – RGC RESOURCES INC – NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING WILL BE USED TO FUND CAPITAL INVESTMENTS INTENDED TO SUPPORT GROWTH; 27/03/2018 – RGC RESOURCES SAYS ON MARCH 26, UNIT ENTERED INTO NEW REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT NOTE IN ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $25 MLN – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – RGC Resources May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Years; 14/03/2018 RGC RESOURCES INC – REAFFIRMS ITS EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL YEARS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2018 AND 2019 OF $0.91 AND $1.00, RESPECTIVELY; 21/04/2018 – DJ RGC Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGCO)

RGC Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company has market cap of $224.71 million. The firm sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial clients in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It has a 25.3 P/E ratio. It also provides various unregulated services.

More notable recent RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “RGC Resources’ Roanoke Gas Subsidiary Receives Rate Case Staff Recommendations – GlobeNewswire” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “RGC Resources, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend Nasdaq:RGCO – GlobeNewswire” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “RGC Resources Holds Annual Shareholders Meeting Nasdaq:RGCO – GlobeNewswire” published on February 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now The Time To Put RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $121,792 activity. Another trade for 53 shares valued at $1,500 was made by AGEE NANCY H on Friday, February 1. 89 shares were bought by SMOOT RAYMOND D JR, worth $2,323 on Monday, April 1. D ORAZIO JOHN S sold 100 shares worth $2,875.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 2 investors sold RGC Resources, Inc. shares while 15 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 2.59 million shares or 1.31% more from 2.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) for 140 shares. Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De accumulated 7,151 shares. Citigroup Incorporated invested in 1,742 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 0% in RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) or 120,184 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability reported 261 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Com holds 84,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ameritas Inv Partners has 587 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Renaissance Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 15,700 shares. Bank Of New York Mellon stated it has 0% of its portfolio in RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO). Royal State Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO). California Public Employees Retirement reported 12,900 shares. Trust Of Virginia Va reported 0.19% stake. State Common Retirement Fund owns 8,100 shares. Salem Invest Counselors reported 0% in RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO). Vanguard Group Inc Inc holds 0% or 300,548 shares.

P2 Capital Partners Llc holds 10.42% of its portfolio in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. for 4.28 million shares. Courage Capital Management Llc owns 200,000 shares or 5.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ares Management Llc has 4.71% invested in the company for 2.60 million shares. The Georgia-based Concourse Capital Management Llc has invested 3.59% in the stock. Aristotle Capital Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 7.68 million shares.

Analysts await Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, down 15.71% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.7 per share. ACHC’s profit will be $52.33M for 13.57 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 51.28% EPS growth.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $2.84 billion. The companyÂ’s acute inpatient psychiatric facilities offer evaluation and crisis stabilization of patients with severe psychiatric diagnoses; specialty treatment facilities include residential recovery facilities, eating disorder facilities, and comprehensive treatment centers that provide continuum care for adults with addictive disorders and co-occurring mental disorders; and residential treatment centers, which treat patients with behavioral disorders in a non-hospital setting, including outdoor programs. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides outpatient community services, such as community programs that are designed to provide therapeutic treatment to children and adolescents who have a clinically-defined emotional, psychiatric, or chemical dependency disorder.

The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $32.03. About 237,908 shares traded. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC) has declined 20.33% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHC News: 08/03/2018 – PRICE TALK: Acadia Healthcare $477.3m TLB-1, $921.1m TLB-2; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Elysium, stable outlook; 15/05/2018 – Pennant Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Acadia Health; 12/04/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Announces Opening of De Novo Residential Treatment Facility Southstone Behavioral Health; 12/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Mud Season Closure of Acadia Carriage Roads; 02/04/2018 – ACADIA HEALTHCARE SAYS LINE OF CREDIT ON REVOLVING FACILITY REMAINS AT $500 MLN,AMENDMENT REDUCES SIZE OF TRANCHE A TERM LOAN TO $380 MLN – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Reports First Quarter Revenue of $742.2 Million, EPS of $0.58 and Adjusted EPS of $0.52; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC); 07/05/2018 – Acadia Health Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed On Behalf Of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. Investors