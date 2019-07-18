EPS for Revlon, Inc. (REV) Expected At $-0.71; Cambiar Investors Lifted Air Lease (AL) Position By $1.30 Million

Analysts expect Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) to report $-0.71 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.83 EPS change or 53.90% from last quarter’s $-1.54 EPS. After having $-1.20 EPS previously, Revlon, Inc.’s analysts see -40.83% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $20.47. About 27,289 shares traded. Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) has risen 27.17% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.74% the S&P500. Some Historical REV News: 23/05/2018 – Revlon Names Debra Perelman President And Chief Executive Officer; 23/05/2018 – Revlon Appoints Perelman’s Daughter CEO Amid Turnaround Efforts; 23/05/2018 – Revlon Appoints Its First Female CEO, Debra Perelman — MarketWatch; 10/05/2018 – Revlon 1Q Loss/Shr $1.71; 27/03/2018 – AMERICAS DISTRESSED WATCH: Transworld, Revlon, Community Health; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAS DISTRESSED WATCH: Remington, Revlon, Community Health; 20/04/2018 – DJ Revlon Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REV); 15/03/2018 – Revlon 4Q Loss/Shr $1.46; 08/03/2018 – Revlon: Call Had Been Scheduled for Friday, March 9; 15/03/2018 – Revlon Losses Hit $183.2 Million in 2017

Cambiar Investors Llc increased Air Lease Corp (AL) stake by 37.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cambiar Investors Llc acquired 38,131 shares as Air Lease Corp (AL)’s stock rose 0.47%. The Cambiar Investors Llc holds 138,843 shares with $4.77 million value, up from 100,712 last quarter. Air Lease Corp now has $4.53B valuation. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $40.74. About 989,893 shares traded or 16.32% up from the average. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 13.27% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.70% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES LEASE PLACEMENT OF AIRBUS A330-900NEO WITH Hl FLY; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – AIRCRAFT SCHEDULED TO DELIVER FROM ALC’S ORDER BOOK WITH AIRBUS IN JUNE 2019; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: RUSSIA ACCOUNTS FOR 3% OF BOOK VALUE OF FLEET; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CHAIRMAN STEVEN UDVAR-HAZY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 09/03/2018 Air Lease Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average; 03/04/2018 – Air Lease Orders Eight More Boeing 737 Max 8 Planes; 03/05/2018 – AIR LEASE – EXTENDED MATURITY DATE OF SUBSTANTIAL MAJORITY OF REVOLVING COMMITMENTS FROM MAY 5, 2021 TO MAY 5, 2022; 05/04/2018 – AIR LEASE FLEET INCL. 253 OWNED, 49 MANAGED CRAFT AT MARCH 31; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – QTRLY ADJ DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BEFORE INCOME TAXES OF $1.38; 15/05/2018 – Air Lease Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow

Since March 20, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $18.10 million activity. 50,000 Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) shares with value of $1.17M were bought by PERELMAN RONALD O.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.67, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 15 investors sold Revlon, Inc. shares while 23 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 7.04 million shares or 8.40% less from 7.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV). Grp One Trading Limited Partnership invested in 1,710 shares. Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 39,067 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, a New York-based fund reported 1,924 shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated reported 730,887 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gamco Investors Incorporated Et Al holds 0% or 22,000 shares. Parametric Portfolio Lc stated it has 19,250 shares. 10,584 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 14,281 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada holds 0% in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) or 775 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV). National Bank Of America De invested in 0% or 2,370 shares. 32,379 were reported by Barclays Plc. State Street accumulated 0% or 167,606 shares. Northern Corp reported 0% stake.

Revlon, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.09 billion. The company's Consumer segment offers cosmetics, hair color and hair care, beauty tools, fragrances, anti-perspirant deodorants, and skincare products. It currently has negative earnings. This segment's cosmetics include face makeup products comprising foundation, powder, blush, and concealers; lip makeup products, such as lipstick, lip gloss, and lip liner; eye makeup products, including mascaras, eyeliners, eye shadows, and brow products; nail color and care products; and makeup removers.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Assets Mgmt Lc stated it has 17,000 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Brandywine Investment Management Lc holds 323,692 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0% or 31,772 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Com holds 337,276 shares. Fifth Third Bancshares holds 25,783 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 26,129 shares. Zebra Cap Mngmt Limited Company has 0.24% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 13,120 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 13,640 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Hahn Cap Management Limited Liability has 0% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 883,182 shares. Bamco New York has 1.86 million shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Boston Family Office Limited Liability accumulated 0.22% or 58,307 shares. 37,700 were accumulated by Quantitative Investment Ltd Liability Corporation. Hl Fincl Services Ltd Com stated it has 25,298 shares. Old Retail Bank In accumulated 25,197 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) or 4,147 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Air Lease (NYSE:AL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Air Lease had 3 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Citigroup.