EPS for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) Expected At $0.90; Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC)’s Sentiment Is 1.65

Altra Industrial Motion Corp (AIMC) investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.28, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 107 funds opened new or increased stock positions, while 65 sold and decreased equity positions in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. The funds in our database now possess: 63.75 million shares, up from 61.70 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Altra Industrial Motion Corp in top ten stock positions increased from 1 to 3 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 25 Reduced: 40 Increased: 68 New Position: 39.

Analysts expect Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) to report $0.90 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 5.88% from last quarter’s $0.85 EPS. T_QSR’s profit would be $225.37 million giving it 25.51 P/E if the $0.90 EPS is correct. After having $0.73 EPS previously, Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s analysts see 23.29% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $91.85. About 215,373 shares traded. Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) has 0.00% since July 6, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical QSR News: 24/04/2018 – RESTAURANT BRANDS EARNINGS CALL STARTS; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS BEEN SHORT RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL AND DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP FOR ABOUT A YEAR – CNBC; 03/05/2018 – The coffee chain group is challenging a clause in Restaurant Brands’ franchise agreements that requires all disputes to be resolved in Federal Court in Miami; 16/04/2018 – RESTAURANT BRANDS FY NET RISES 37% Y/Y; 24/04/2018 – RESTAURANT BRANDS – EXPECT MOST TIM HORTONS RESTAURANTS IN CANADA TO BE REDESIGNED BY 2021- CEO CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $ 1,253.8 MLN; 16/04/2018 – RESTAURANT BRANDS NEW ZEALAND LTD RBD.NZ – EXPECTS TO DELIVER NPAT (EXCLUDING NON-TRADING ITEMS) RESULT FOR FY2019 OF AT LEAST 10 PCT ABOVE FY2018; 07/03/2018 – RESTAURANT BRANDS’ FY SALES EXCEED NZ$740M, UP 49%; 24/04/2018 – Restaurant Brands Intl 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $497.8M; 07/03/2018 RESTAURANT BRANDS NEW ZEALAND LTD RBD.NZ – FY SALES EXCEED $740 MLN, UP 49%

Gates Capital Management Inc. holds 6.46% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. for 4.66 million shares. Spitfire Capital Llc owns 161,224 shares or 5.23% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc has 1.36% invested in the company for 290,396 shares. The Texas-based Van Den Berg Management I Inc has invested 1.36% in the stock. New Amsterdam Partners Llc Ny, a New York-based fund reported 107,562 shares.

The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $34.25. About 347,739 shares traded. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) has declined 17.95% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.38% the S&P500. Some Historical AIMC News: 14/03/2018 – VF CORP – ADDITION OF ALTRA BRAND TO VF’S PORTFOLIO IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS PER SHARE; 08/03/2018 – Altra Industrial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 27/04/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP AIMC.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.36 TO $2.49; 07/03/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion to Combine With Four Operating Companies From Fortive’s Automation and Specialty Platform; 07/03/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion Corp. to Combine With Fortive’s Automation & Specialty Platform to Create a Global Leader in the Power Transmission and Motion Control Industry; 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE CORP – DISTRIBUTION OF OWNERSHIP OF A&S UNIT WILL BE FOLLOWED BY MERGER OF A&S UNIT WITH UNIT OF ALTRA; 07/03/2018 – Fortive Announces Agreement to Combine Automation and Specialty Businesses with Altra Industrial Motion Corp; 14/03/2018 – VF REPORTS PACT TO BUY ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC & PERFORMANCE-BASED; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION – TOTAL CONSIDERATION TO FORTIVE INCLUDES $1.4 BLN OF CASH PROCEEDS AND DEBT REDUCTION FOR FORTIVE; 07/03/2018 – REFILE-ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – DEAL TO DOUBLE ALTRA’S REVENUE TO ABOUT $1.8 BLN FOR TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017 (FIXES TYPO)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets mechanical power transmission components worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.21 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Couplings, Clutches and Brakes; Electromagnetic Clutches and Brakes; and Gearing. It has a 26.21 P/E ratio. It offers coupling products under the Ameridrives, Bibby, Lamiflex, TB Wood's, Huco Dynatork, Guardian, and Stromag brands for food processing, gas and oil, power generation, material handling, medical, metals, mining, and mobile off-highway markets; and heavy duty clutches and brakes under the Wichita Clutch, Twiflex, Industrial Clutch, Svendborg Brakes, and Stromag brands for use in metal forming, gas and oil drilling platforms, mining, material handling, marine, and wind turbine applications.

Analysts await Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 14.08% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.71 per share. AIMC’s profit will be $52.31M for 10.57 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Altra Industrial Motion Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.25% EPS growth.