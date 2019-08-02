EPS for Replimune Group, Inc. (REPL) Expected At $-0.32; Newell Rubbermaid (NWL) Sentiment Is 0.94

Newell Rubbermaid Inc (NWL) investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 200 investment managers increased and started new positions, while 213 cut down and sold equity positions in Newell Rubbermaid Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 381.67 million shares, down from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Newell Rubbermaid Inc in top ten positions was flat from 6 to 6 for the same number . Sold All: 57 Reduced: 156 Increased: 150 New Position: 50.

Analysts expect Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) to report $-0.32 EPS on August, 29.They anticipate $1.70 EPS change or 84.16% from last quarter’s $-2.02 EPS. After having $-0.15 EPS previously, Replimune Group, Inc.’s analysts see 113.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 5.28% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $12.11. About 13,644 shares traded. Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) has declined 17.69% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.69% the S&P500.

Proxima Capital Management Llc holds 6.29% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. for 372,000 shares. Okumus Fund Management Ltd. owns 1.52 million shares or 5.21% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Diversified Investment Strategies Llc has 4.97% invested in the company for 340,897 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Schneider Capital Management Corp has invested 3.64% in the stock. Symons Capital Management Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 529,745 shares.

Newell Brands Inc. designs, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.42 billion. The firm offers markers and highlighters, pens, and pencils; art products; activity adhesive and cutting products; fine writing instruments; and labeling solutions under the Sharpie, Paper Mate, Expo, Prismacolor, Mr.Sketch, Elmer's, X-Acto, Parker, Waterman, and Dymo Office brands. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides indoor/outdoor organization, food storage, and home storage products; durable beverage containers; gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery products; and hair care accessories under the Rubbermaid, Contigo, bubba, Calphalon, and Goody brands; and home fragrance products under the WoodWick Candle brand.

The stock increased 12.92% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $15.16. About 16.48 million shares traded or 217.46% up from the average. Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) has declined 45.86% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 23/04/2018 – Newell Brands to Nominate Bridget Ryan Berman From Starboard’s Slate; 08/03/2018 – Newell Brands Announces Board Change; 16/03/2018 – Carl Icahn discloses 6.9 percent stake in Newell Brands; 04/04/2018 – New York Post: Carl Icahn now has a challenger at Newell Brands; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Announces Details of Transformation Plan; 08/03/2018 – Newell’s Conroy latest to resign from board; 09/03/2018 – Starboard Demands Change After Fifth Newell Brands Director Resigns; 16/04/2018 – Buy or sell Newell Brands, $NWL? @JimCramer warns the current proxy fight has very limited upside; 08/03/2018 – KEVIN CONROY IS SAID TO RESIGN FROM BOARD OF NEWELL BRANDS; 04/04/2018 – Starboard pushes ahead with proxy fight at Newell Brands

