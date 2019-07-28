EPS for Rent-A-Center, Inc. (RCII) Expected At $0.56; Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) Has 1.02 Sentiment

Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM) investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 192 hedge funds started new or increased positions, while 188 trimmed and sold stock positions in Martin Marietta Materials Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 64.02 million shares, down from 66.49 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Martin Marietta Materials Inc in top ten positions increased from 6 to 8 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 31 Reduced: 157 Increased: 121 New Position: 71.

Analysts expect Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to report $0.56 EPS on July, 29.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 19.15% from last quarter’s $0.47 EPS. RCII’s profit would be $30.28M giving it 11.84 P/E if the $0.56 EPS is correct. After having $0.59 EPS previously, Rent-A-Center, Inc.’s analysts see -5.08% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $26.52. About 359,796 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 144.78% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 140.35% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 30/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 8C, EST. EPS 9C; 07/03/2018 Rent-A-Center Provides Business Updates; 25/05/2018 – In Exchange for Waiver, Engaged Capital May Name a Potential Rent-A-Center Nominee Prior to Termination of Cooperation Agreement; 25/05/2018 – RENT A CENTER, HOLDER ENGAGED CAPITAL IN COOPERATION PACT; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER – ALSO ENTERED INTO A LOYALTY AND CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT WITH CEO FADEL; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER SAYS ENTERED INTO EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT WITH CEO MITCHELL FADEL – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – Ronald D. Orol: Sources tell @TheDealNewsroom’s @rorol that Cerberus is among the companies bidding for $RCII; 25/05/2018 – RENT A CENTER HOLDER ENGAGED NOMINATES CAROL TO BOARD; 25/05/2018 – Rent-A-Center Shareholder Engaged Capital Enters Letter Agreement With Company; 30/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center 1Q Rev $698M

Rent-A-Center, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to clients on a rent-to-own basis. The company has market cap of $1.43 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It has a 40.93 P/E ratio. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold Rent-A-Center, Inc. shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.37 million shares or 6.87% more from 45.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Mgmt & Equity Rech reported 27,810 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems invested in 0.01% or 15,377 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) Corporation has 0.22% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Paloma Prns Mgmt Company owns 22,438 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Incorporated holds 666,260 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Maverick Capital Limited reported 390,130 shares. California State Teachers Retirement owns 68,438 shares. Martingale Asset Management Lp has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 94,165 shares or 0% of the stock. Numerixs Technology invested 0.05% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Susquehanna International Group Incorporated Llp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Ameriprise Financial holds 454,981 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bessemer Gru holds 125,200 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt invested in 0.04% or 148,700 shares. First Quadrant L P Ca holds 0.01% or 4,346 shares in its portfolio.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies aggregates products and heavy building materials for the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $14.01 billion. The firm mines, processes, and sells granite, limestone, sand, gravel, and other aggregate products for use in the public infrastructure, and nonresidential and residential construction industries, as well as in the agriculture, railroad ballast, chemical, and other applications. It has a 28.12 P/E ratio. It also offers asphalt products, ready mixed concrete, and road paving construction services; and produces Portland and specialty cements for use in infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Harvey Partners Llc holds 9.83% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. for 29,500 shares. Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd owns 1.59 million shares or 6.75% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rr Partners Lp has 6.69% invested in the company for 279,500 shares. The New York-based Lomas Capital Management Llc has invested 5.56% in the stock. Lodge Hill Capital Llc, a New York-based fund reported 98,374 shares.