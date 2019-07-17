EPS for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (REGI) Expected At $-0.55; Svmk (SVMK) Sellers Increased By 19.8% Their Shorts

Svmk Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) had an increase of 19.8% in short interest. SVMK’s SI was 4.16M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 19.8% from 3.47M shares previously. With 2.29 million avg volume, 2 days are for Svmk Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK)’s short sellers to cover SVMK’s short positions. The SI to Svmk Inc’s float is 7.94%. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $16.85. About 401,370 shares traded. SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) has 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) to report $-0.55 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $1.33 EPS change or 170.51% from last quarter’s $0.78 EPS. After having $-1.11 EPS previously, Renewable Energy Group, Inc.’s analysts see -50.45% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $15.29. About 58,855 shares traded. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) has risen 10.40% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGI News: 15/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Names Debora Frodl, James C. Borel to Board; 30/04/2018 – Regi U.S., Inc. Announce Results of its Annual Shareholders Meeting and Changes in Key Management Positions; 03/05/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP INC – QTRLY 106 MLN GALLONS PRODUCED, UP 10% Y/Y; 08/03/2018 Renewable Energy Group 4Q Loss/Shr 44c; 08/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group 4Q Rev $577.3M; 16/05/2018 – Renewable Energy at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – RANDY HOWARD, RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP CEO, SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 08/03/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY 4Q LOSS/SHR 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5.0C; 03/05/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP INC – QTRLY 135 MLN GALLONS SOLD, UP 11% Y/Y; 10/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Completes $32 Million Ralston Biodiesel Expansion

More notable recent Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Energy Sector Update for 07/17/2019: E, REGI, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: REGI, AMAT, ENTA – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: REGI, INTC, UNIT – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “These 3 Value Stocks Are Absurdly Cheap Right Now – Motley Fool” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Renewable Energy Group’s (NASDAQ:REGI) Share Price Deserve to Gain 60%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. produces and sells biofuels and renewable chemicals in the United States. The company has market cap of $575.19 million. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals, and Corporate and Other divisions. It has a 20.58 P/E ratio. The Biomass-Based Diesel segment acquires feedstock; manages, constructs, and operates biomass diesel production facilities; and markets, sells, and distributes biomass diesel and its co-products.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 18 investors sold Renewable Energy Group, Inc. shares while 74 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 41.15 million shares or 5.87% less from 43.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv invested in 0.09% or 1.17M shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers L P holds 6,108 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Perella Weinberg Prns Mgmt L P owns 0.09% invested in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) for 81,710 shares. Secor Capital Advsr Lp, New York-based fund reported 96,784 shares. Comerica Bancorp reported 0.01% in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). Cambridge Research Advsr stated it has 0.01% in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). D E Shaw reported 0% stake. Shell Asset Management holds 0.02% in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) or 44,479 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Lc reported 450,018 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Affinity Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Co accumulated 18,921 shares. First Quadrant L P Ca holds 0.07% or 43,889 shares. The Minnesota-based Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0% in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). State Street Corporation owns 1.52M shares. Goldman Sachs Gru invested in 0.01% or 818,976 shares. North Star Inv Mngmt reported 400 shares stake.

Among 2 analysts covering Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Renewable Energy Group had 6 analyst reports since March 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was upgraded by Roth Capital to “Buy”.