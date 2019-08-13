EPS for ReneSola Ltd (SOL) Expected At $0.02; Unum Group (UNM) Shorts Up By 3.95%

Analysts expect ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) to report $0.02 EPS on September, 5.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 200.00% from last quarter’s $-0.02 EPS. SOL’s profit would be $761,640 giving it 12.50 P/E if the $0.02 EPS is correct. After having $-0.14 EPS previously, ReneSola Ltd’s analysts see -114.29% EPS growth. It closed at $1 lastly. It is down 53.45% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SOL News: 23/05/2018 – RENESOLA LTD – APPOINTED XIAOLIANG LIANG AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE JUNE 1, 2018; 30/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-Up on the roof: China’s Renesola bets on small-scale solar projects; 23/05/2018 – Renesola Annuonces Appointment of Xiaoliang Liang as Chief Fincl Officer; 25/04/2018 – RENESOLA LTD – QTRLY REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $64.8 MILLION WAS UP 61.2%; 02/05/2018 – ReneSola Forms Strategic Partnership for China DG Project Development; 25/04/2018 Renesola 4Q Rev $64.8M; 23/05/2018 – RENESOLA NAMES XIAOLIANG LIANG NEW CFO; 23/05/2018 – APPOINTED XIAOLIANG LIANG AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE JUNE 1, 2018; 03/05/2018 – ReneSola Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 25/04/2018 – Renesola Sees 1Q Rev $30M-$35M

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) had an increase of 3.95% in short interest. UNM's SI was 6.92 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 3.95% from 6.65 million shares previously. With 1.93 million avg volume, 4 days are for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)'s short sellers to cover UNM's short positions. The SI to Unum Group's float is 3.23%. The stock increased 2.62% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $28.16. About 213,479 shares traded. Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) has declined 18.76% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.76% the S&P500.

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, makes and sells various solar power products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company has market cap of $38.08 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. It currently has negative earnings. It provides virgin polysilicon, monocrystalline, and multicrystalline solar wafers; and photovoltaic cells.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides group and individual disability insurance services and products primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $5.88 billion. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block divisions. It has a 11.53 P/E ratio. The firm offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Among 2 analysts covering Unum Group (NYSE:UNM), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Unum Group had 4 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, July 10 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold Unum Group shares while 141 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 187.49 million shares or 1.97% less from 191.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.02% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) or 11,300 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 372,943 shares or 0.03% of the stock. California-based Franklin Resource has invested 0% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Verition Fund Limited Liability Corporation, Connecticut-based fund reported 21,606 shares. Newman Dignan And Sheerar holds 8,835 shares. 26,225 are held by Washington Cap Mgmt Inc. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 0.04% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Clark Capital Mgmt Gru has 982,514 shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Llc holds 0.01% or 3,422 shares. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank owns 0.01% invested in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) for 223,622 shares. Qci Asset Management Inc New York has 0% invested in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) for 96 shares. Stephens Inc Ar reported 0.02% stake. Shell Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 13,880 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Fincl Services Grp owns 17,472 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.