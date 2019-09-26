EPS for Renasant (RNST) Expected At $0.75; Orion Energy Systems Has 3.13 Sentiment

Analysts expect Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) to report $0.75 EPS on October, 28.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 3.85% from last quarter’s $0.78 EPS. RNST’s profit would be $43.71M giving it 11.67 P/E if the $0.75 EPS is correct. After having $0.82 EPS previously, Renasant Corporation’s analysts see -8.54% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $35. About 30,270 shares traded. Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) has declined 19.71% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.71% the S&P500. Some Historical RNST News: 24/04/2018 – Renasant 1Q EPS 69c; 22/03/2018 – Renasant Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – KBRA COMMENTS ON RENASANT CORPORATION’S ACQUISITION OF BRAND GROUP HOLDINGS, INC; 29/03/2018 – Renasant Corp Announces Definitive Merger Agreement with Brand Group Holdings Inc. – Transcript; 28/03/2018 – RENASANT SAYS DEAL EXPECTED TO ADD TO EARNINGS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Renasant Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RNST); 24/04/2018 – RENASANT CORP RNST.O – BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF COMPANY DECLARED A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.20 PER SHARE; 19/03/2018 – Renasant Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 26-27; 27/03/2018 – Renasant at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 28/03/2018 – Renasant Corporation and Brand Group Holdings, Inc. Announce Definitive Merger Agreement

Orion Energy Systems Inc (OESX) investors sentiment increased to 3.13 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 1.80, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 25 active investment managers increased or opened new stock positions, while 8 cut down and sold their equity positions in Orion Energy Systems Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 20.24 million shares, up from 10.18 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Orion Energy Systems Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 5 Increased: 7 New Position: 18.

North Star Investment Management Corp. holds 1.34% of its portfolio in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. for 3.91 million shares. Penbrook Management Llc owns 361,850 shares or 1.15% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. has 0.26% invested in the company for 122,130 shares. The California-based Eam Investors Llc has invested 0.24% in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc., a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 302,565 shares.

More notable recent Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “National Food Distribution Service Company Anticipates Nearly $600000 in Annual Energy Savings from Orion LED IoT enabled Lighting System Installation Led by BC Energy – GlobeNewswire” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) A Volatile Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Turnkey LED Lighting Systems Provider Orion Energy Presents at The Singular Research Midwestern Values Conference in Chicago, Thursday, Sept. 19th – GlobeNewswire” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Insiders Own Shares In Orion Energy Systems, Inc (NASDAQ:OESX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 4, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $52,753 activity.

Analysts await Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $0.06 earnings per share, up 175.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. OESX’s profit will be $1.81 million for 11.31 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Orion Energy Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -53.85% negative EPS growth.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. researches, designs, develops, makes, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company has market cap of $81.78 million. The firm operates in three divisions: Orion U.S. It currently has negative earnings. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

The stock increased 0.18% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $2.715. About 11,728 shares traded. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (OESX) has risen 213.66% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 213.66% the S&P500. Some Historical OESX News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Orion Energy Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OESX); 17/04/2018 – Orion Energy Partners Expands Footprint with the Opening of Houston Office; 16/05/2018 – Mohegan Energy Trustees Acquires West Virginia Metallurgical Coal Operation from Met Resources through a $100 Million Strategic Partnership with Orion Energy Partners; 30/05/2018 – Orion Lighting Says It Has Until Nov 26 to Regain Compliance With Nasdaq Listing Rules; 05/04/2018 – ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS INC – THIRD AMENDMENT TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE FROM FEBRUARY 6, 2019 TO FEBRUARY 6, 2021; 05/04/2018 ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS INC – ON MARCH 30, 2018, CO AND CERTAIN UNITS ENTERED THIRD AMENDMENT TO CO’S EXISTING CREDIT AND SECURITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING

More notable recent Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.7% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Right Now It’s Renasant Bank For Growth And Income – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Buy 3 Of 4 Mississippi Banks – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) Should Be In Your Dividend Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Renasant has $3700 highest and $3600 lowest target. $36.50’s average target is 4.29% above currents $35 stock price. Renasant had 4 analyst reports since May 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust maintained Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) rating on Tuesday, August 27. SunTrust has “Hold” rating and $3600 target.