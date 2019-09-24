EPS for Renasant (RNST) Expected At $0.75; NL Industries Has 1.77 Sentiment

Analysts expect Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) to report $0.75 EPS on October, 28.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 3.85% from last quarter’s $0.78 EPS. RNST’s profit would be $43.70 million giving it 11.75 P/E if the $0.75 EPS is correct. After having $0.82 EPS previously, Renasant Corporation’s analysts see -8.54% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $35.25. About 4,442 shares traded. Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) has declined 19.71% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.71% the S&P500. Some Historical RNST News: 28/03/2018 – RENASANT CORP – TRANSACTION’S FINAL PRICING IS CONTINGENT (AND SUBJECT TO REDUCTION ONLY) UPON BRAND’S DIVESTITURE OF CERTAIN ASSETS; 28/03/2018 – Renasant Corp and Brand Group Holdings, Inc. to Merge in $452.9M Deal; 27/03/2018 – Renasant at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 24/04/2018 – Renasant Corporation Announces Dividend Increase And Earnings For The First Quarter Of 2018; 28/03/2018 – RENASANT CORP – ADDITIONALLY, ALL BRAND OPTIONS WILL BE CASHED OUT AT $1,550 PER SHARE; 28/03/2018 – Renasant Corporation and Brand Group Holdings, Inc. Announce Definitive Merger Agreement; 30/04/2018 – WAYCASTER PROMOTED TO CEO FOR RENASANT; 22/04/2018 – DJ Renasant Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RNST); 30/04/2018 – Renasant: CFO Kevin Chapman to Add Chief Operating Officer Title to Position; 30/04/2018 – Waycaster Promoted To Chief Executive Officer For Renasant

NL Industries Inc (NL) investors sentiment increased to 1.77 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.97, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 23 investment professionals started new or increased holdings, while 13 sold and reduced holdings in NL Industries Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 4.24 million shares, up from 4.23 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding NL Industries Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 12 Increased: 18 New Position: 5.

More notable recent NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why NL Industries (NYSE:NL) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The NL Industries (NYSE:NL) Share Price Is Down 60% So Some Shareholders Are Wishing They Sold – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “FICO and Visma Connect Launch Partnership to Offer SaaS Anti Financial Crime Solutions in Western-Europe – PRNewswire” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NL Industries: Tremendous Discount And The Main Liability Is Gone, Again – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Does FedEx Face A Cyclical Or Structural Problem? – Benzinga” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

NL Industries, Inc., through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc., operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $198.92 million. The CompXÂ’s Security Products business makes and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks, pin tumbler locking mechanisms, and CompX eLock and Stealthlock electronic locks for use in various applications, such as ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, vending and gaming machines, high security medical cabinetry, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security. It has a 23.58 P/E ratio. It serves recreational transportation, postal, office and institutional furniture, cabinetry, tool storage, healthcare, gas stations, and vending equipment industries.

It closed at $4.08 lastly. It is down 40.47% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.47% the S&P500. Some Historical NL News: 10/04/2018 – NL Industries Short-Interest Ratio Rises 36% to 7 Days; 19/03/2018 – NL INDUSTRIES SAYS EFFECTIVE MARCH 15, BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO SEVEN , ELECTED MEREDITH MENDES TO FILL NEWLY CREATED VACANCY – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Voicemail Solutions Provider VoApps Appoints New President; 17/05/2018 – REG-NL INDUSTRIES, INC. ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 08/05/2018 – NL Industries 1Q EPS 29c; 09/05/2018 – NL Industries Short-Interest Ratio Rises 69% to 15 Days; 12/03/2018 NL Industries 4Q EPS $1; 04/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Monroe Capital, NL Industries, FCB Financial, A; 19/04/2018 – DJ NL Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NL)

Zebra Capital Management Llc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in NL Industries, Inc. for 29,405 shares. Alliancebernstein L.P. owns 10,445 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, American International Group Inc has 0% invested in the company for 5,319 shares. The Nebraska-based Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. has invested 0% in the stock. Aperio Group Llc, a California-based fund reported 597 shares.

More notable recent Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.7% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Buy 3 Of 4 Mississippi Banks – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) Should Be In Your Dividend Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Renasant Corporation (RNST) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Renasant has $3700 highest and $3600 lowest target. $36.50’s average target is 3.55% above currents $35.25 stock price. Renasant had 4 analyst reports since May 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by SunTrust given on Tuesday, August 27.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding firm for Renasant Bank, which provides various financial, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company has market cap of $2.05 billion. It operates through three divisions: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It has a 12 P/E ratio. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.