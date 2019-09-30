EPS for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) Expected At $2.70; Joho Capital Has Upped Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding

Joho Capital Llc increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 91.91% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Joho Capital Llc acquired 375,000 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Joho Capital Llc holds 783,000 shares with $104.89M value, up from 408,000 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $139.16. About 6.83 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/03/2018 – MICROSOFT NAMES STEVE MAY EUROPEAN DATA PROTECTION OFFICER; 08/03/2018 – lmaging3 Announces the Appointment of Joe Biehl as CFO; 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture Advisors; 26/04/2018 – After watching $AMZN and $INTC surge after hours, $MSFT gets in on the action; 07/03/2018 – ChannelNet Launches OneClick Financial for Banks and Credit Unions; 19/03/2018 – GEAR Blockchain and Routemaster Announce New GEAR Blockchain Growth Advisor; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft auditing partner KPMG’s anti-piracy work in India after complaint -documents; 03/05/2018 – Equinix Expands Private Connectivity to Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute to New Global Markets; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CHANGE IN U.S. CORPORATE TAX LAW WAS GOOD FOR SHAREHOLDERS GENERALLY; 06/03/2018 – City of Gainesville Chooses lteris VantageLive! for Smart Transportation Initiative

Analysts expect RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) to report $2.70 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $2.18 EPS change or 419.23% from last quarter’s $0.52 EPS. RNR’s profit would be $119.23 million giving it 17.91 P/E if the $2.70 EPS is correct. After having $4.78 EPS previously, RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.’s analysts see -43.51% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $193.41. About 65,111 shares traded. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) has risen 37.18% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.18% the S&P500. Some Historical RNR News: 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe Reports Net Income of $56.7 Million for the First Quarter of 2018, or $1.42 Per Diluted Common Share; Quarterly; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Adj EPS $3.40; 27/03/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS SAYS EFFECTIVE MARCH 23, TERMINATED STANDBY LETTER OF CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED MAY 19, 2015 – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – RenaissanceRe Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Underwriting Income $129.6 Million; 05/03/2018 RenaissanceRe Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – RENAISSANCERE TERMINATED LETTER OF CREDIT AGREEMENT; 10/04/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD RNR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $152; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe: Book Value $100.29/Share at 1Q End; 01/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $440.3M

Among 5 analysts covering RenaissanceRe Holdings (NYSE:RNR), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. RenaissanceRe Holdings has $19300 highest and $130 lowest target. $175.50’s average target is -9.26% below currents $193.41 stock price. RenaissanceRe Holdings had 11 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of RNR in report on Thursday, May 16 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of RNR in report on Wednesday, August 7 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, July 1. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, July 24 report. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Thursday, July 11 report. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Barclays Capital. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, April 9 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. shares while 71 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 40.50 million shares or 1.18% less from 40.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lsv Asset has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Virginia Retirement System Et Al accumulated 0.23% or 110,900 shares. Millennium Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Thrivent For Lutherans has 11,688 shares. Cibc Asset Inc holds 4,381 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 0.01% or 3,649 shares. Utah Retirement, a Utah-based fund reported 8,107 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) for 19,768 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 28,528 shares in its portfolio. Guardian Trust invested in 0.6% or 248,728 shares. Dupont Capital Management holds 0.01% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) or 3,212 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 17,607 shares. Advisor Prns Ltd Liability reported 1,143 shares. National Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp has 0.02% invested in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) for 499,444 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 0.03% invested in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) for 9,516 shares.

More notable recent RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Pleased About The CEO Pay At RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.’s (NYSE:RNR) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd (RNR) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. to Acquire Tokio Millennium Re in $1.5 Billion Transaction – Business Wire” published on October 30, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “RenaissanceRe Holdings: This 5.75% Preferred Stock Has Begun Trading On The NYSE – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 23, 2018.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance coverages and related services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $8.54 billion. The firm operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty divisions. It has a 13.71 P/E ratio. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance contracts to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, such as earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, including proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S. multi-line reinsurance.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Do Analysts See Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Performing In The Next Couple Of Years? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Buy Microsoft (MSFT) Stock at Highs for More than Dividend and Buybacks – Nasdaq” published on September 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microsoft: Lessons From The Lost Decade – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Another Reason Not To Buy Microsoft – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft: A Big Tech Darling – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 23, 2019.