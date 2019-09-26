EPS for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) Expected At $1.99; Shorts at Chart Industries (GTLS) Raised By 6.98%

Chart Industries Inc (NASDAQ:GTLS) had an increase of 6.98% in short interest. GTLS’s SI was 2.66 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 6.98% from 2.48 million shares previously. With 523,600 avg volume, 5 days are for Chart Industries Inc (NASDAQ:GTLS)’s short sellers to cover GTLS’s short positions. The SI to Chart Industries Inc’s float is 8.95%. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $65.09. About 314,973 shares traded. Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) has declined 0.47% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.47% the S&P500. Some Historical GTLS News: 24/04/2018 – GTLS DOESN’T SEE FY 2018 OUTLOOK IMPACTED BY WARRANTY RESERVES; 03/05/2018 – INDIA’S GTL LTD GTL.NS – MARCH QTR NET LOSS 21.52 BLN RUPEES VS LOSS 1.71 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 21/03/2018 – CHINA LNG GROUP LTD 0931.HK – REGISTERED CAPITAL OF JV SHALL BE RMB50.00 MLN; RMB24.50 MLN WILL BE CONTRIBUTED BY GROUP; 24/04/2018 – GTLS SAID SOME CRYOBIOLOGICAL TANKS NEED TO BE FIXED, REPLACED; 08/03/2018 – GTL LTD GTL.NS SAYS CO EVALUATING OPTIONS TO SUBMIT REVISED ONE-TIME SETTLEMENT PROPOSAL UNDER RBI’S REVISED RESOLUTION FRAMEWORK; 08/03/2018 GTL LTD -WITH EXIT OF TATA TELESERVICES, LIKELY EXIT OF AIRCEL, SIGNIFICANT SCALE DOWN OF GTL INFRA, THERE WOULD BE NEGATIVE IMPACT ON CO’S BUSINESS; 08/03/2018 – GTL LTD GTL.NS SAYS CO ACTIVELY EXPLORING OPTIONS RELATING TO SALE OF EXISTING DEBT TO ASSET RECONSTRUCTION COMPANIES AND OTHER ELIGIBLE BUYERS; 03/05/2018 – GTL LTD GTL.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 821.2 MLN RUPEES VS 3.04 BLN RUPEES YR AGO

Analysts expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) to report $1.99 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.43 EPS change or 17.77% from last quarter’s $2.42 EPS. RS’s profit would be $132.65 million giving it 12.59 P/E if the $1.99 EPS is correct. After having $2.71 EPS previously, Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.’s analysts see -26.57% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.88% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $100.2. About 456,213 shares traded. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) has risen 10.03% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RS News: 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Reliance Steel & Aluminum, Goldman Sachs BDC, IBERIABANK, Federal Signal, United T; 05/03/2018 – Dir Sharkey III Gifts 500 Of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co; 19/04/2018 – DJ Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RS); 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Reliance Steel May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – NON-RESIDENTIAL CONSTRUCTION DEMAND, INCLUDING INFRASTRUCTURE, CONTINUES TO STEADILY IMPROVE; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q EPS $2.30; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Reliance Steel May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Down; 05/03/2018 AA, RS, $MT.NL and 2 more: JUST IN: Republican leaders say they aren’t ruling out action in response to the threatened Trump tariffs on steel and aluminum. – ! $MT.NL $AA $RS $X $AKS; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q Net $169M; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q Adj EPS $2.30

Among 3 analysts covering Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Chart Industries has $9000 highest and $7200 lowest target. $79.50’s average target is 22.14% above currents $65.09 stock price. Chart Industries had 6 analyst reports since May 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, August 13 by Raymond James.

Chart Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells engineered equipment, packaged solutions, and value-add services for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.33 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Energy & Chemicals , Distribution & Storage (D&S), and BioMedical. It has a 25.44 P/E ratio. The E&C segment primarily provides brazed aluminum heat exchangers, Core-in-Kettle heat exchangers, air cooled heat exchangers, cold boxes, and process systems for natural gas processing, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and industrial gas applications.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. operates as a metals service center company. The company has market cap of $6.68 billion. The firm provides metals processing services and distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products. It has a 11.52 P/E ratio. The Company’s primary processing services comprise cutting, leveling, sawing, machining, and electro polishing.

