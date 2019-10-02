EPS for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) Expected At $1.99; Amkor Technology (AMKR)’s Sentiment Is 1.14

Amkor Technology Inc (AMKR) investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.02, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 75 institutional investors started new and increased equity positions, while 66 sold and decreased holdings in Amkor Technology Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 91.50 million shares, up from 89.58 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Amkor Technology Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 23 Reduced: 43 Increased: 49 New Position: 26.

Analysts expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) to report $1.99 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.43 EPS change or 17.77% from last quarter’s $2.42 EPS. RS’s profit would be $132.65 million giving it 12.26 P/E if the $1.99 EPS is correct. After having $2.71 EPS previously, Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.’s analysts see -26.57% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.56% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $97.6. About 25,558 shares traded. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) has risen 10.03% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RS News: 05/03/2018 AA, RS, $MT.NL and 2 more: JUST IN: Republican leaders say they aren’t ruling out action in response to the threatened Trump tariffs on steel and aluminum. – ! $MT.NL $AA $RS $X $AKS; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – NON-RESIDENTIAL CONSTRUCTION DEMAND, INCLUDING INFRASTRUCTURE, CONTINUES TO STEADILY IMPROVE; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q Net $169M; 27/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO RS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $98; 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Reliance Steel & Aluminum, Goldman Sachs BDC, IBERIABANK, Federal Signal, United T; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – “AEROSPACE DEMAND REMAINS STRONG, AND CONTINUES TO BE ONE OF COMPANY’S TOP-PERFORMING END MARKETS”; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM – MAINTAINS POSITIVE OUTLOOK FOR AEROSPACE AS BUILD RATES AND BACKLOG FOR ORDERS OF COMMERCIAL PLANES CONTINUES TO IMPROVE; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Reliance Steel May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – Dir Sharkey III Gifts 500 Of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. operates as a metals service center company. The company has market cap of $6.51 billion. The firm provides metals processing services and distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products. It has a 11.22 P/E ratio. The Company’s primary processing services comprise cutting, leveling, sawing, machining, and electro polishing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2019Q1.

Amkor Technology, Inc. provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.18 billion. The firm offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services. It has a 43.38 P/E ratio. The Company’s packages employ wirebond, flip chip, and copper clip and other interconnect technologies.

Matarin Capital Management Llc holds 0.82% of its portfolio in Amkor Technology, Inc. for 1.54 million shares.

Analysts await Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.07 EPS, down 70.83% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.24 per share. AMKR’s profit will be $16.78M for 32.54 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by Amkor Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -275.00% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.11. About 266,654 shares traded. Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR) has risen 2.67% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AMKR News: 26/04/2018 – Amkor Technology Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 2c-EPS 10c; 09/05/2018 – Amkor Technology at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow