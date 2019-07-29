EPS for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) Expected At $-0.60; Equinix (EQIX)’s Sentiment Is 1.83

Analysts expect Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) to report $-0.60 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.96 EPS change or 61.54% from last quarter’s $-1.56 EPS. After having $-0.31 EPS previously, Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s analysts see 93.55% EPS growth. The stock decreased 5.76% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $0.655. About 124,962 shares traded. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) has declined 84.54% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 88.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RGLS News: 07/03/2018 – Regulus Therapeutics 4Q Loss $14.4M; 10/05/2018 – Regulus Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Regulus Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGLS); 13/04/2018 – Regulus Steps to North and Intercepts 258 Metres With 0.43% Cu, 0.29 g/t Au and 4.62 g/t Ag (0.68% Cueq) at AntaKori, Peru; 07/03/2018 – REGULUS THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.14; 13/04/2018 – Regulus Steps to North and lntercepts 258 Metres With 0.43% Cu, 0.29 g/t Au and 4.62 g/t Ag (0.68% Cueq) at AntaKori, Peru; 07/03/2018 – Regulus Therapeutics: RGLS4326 Phase I Study on Track; 01/05/2018 – Regulus Cyber Raises $6.3M to Ensure Security & Mission Reliability for Autonomous Cars & Trucks, Robots, and Drones; 07/03/2018 – Regulus Therapeutics: Full Enrollment of RG-012 Studies Anticipated in 2H; 01/05/2018 – Regulus Therapeutics: Initial Safety and Pharmacokinetic Results From Single Ascending Dose Study Support Advancement

Equinix Inc (EQIX) investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 319 hedge funds started new or increased stock positions, while 174 reduced and sold their equity positions in Equinix Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 78.95 million shares, up from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Equinix Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 19 to 25 for an increase of 6. Sold All: 33 Reduced: 141 Increased: 242 New Position: 77.

The stock decreased 0.56% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $486.08. About 161,955 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

Equinix, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $40.87 billion. It provides data center services to protect and connect the information assets for the enterprises, financial services companies, and content and network providers primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It has a 93.3 P/E ratio. The firm provides colocation services and related offerings, including activities space, storage space, cabinets, and power for customersÂ’ colocation needs; interconnection services comprising physical cross connect/direct interconnections, Equinix Internet Exchange, Equinix Cloud Exchange, Equinix Metro Connect, and Internet connectivity services; and managed IT infrastructure services, including installation of customer equipment and cabling, as well as equipment rebooting and power cycling, card swapping, and emergency equipment replacement services.

Among 2 analysts covering Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Regulus Therapeutics had 8 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Wedbush given on Tuesday, March 26. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $1.5 target in Tuesday, March 19 report.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $13.60 million. The firm uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

