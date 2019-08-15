EPS for Regis (RGS) Expected At $0.10; Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) Has 1.15 Sentiment

Analysts expect Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) to report $0.10 EPS on August, 20.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 54.55% from last quarter’s $0.22 EPS. RGS’s profit would be $3.93 million giving it 44.15 P/E if the $0.10 EPS is correct. After having $0.37 EPS previously, Regis Corporation’s analysts see -72.97% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.32% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $17.66. About 146,216 shares traded. Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) has risen 5.54% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RGS News: 01/05/2018 – REGIS 3Q REV. $300.8M; 01/05/2018 – Regis Corp 3Q Loss/Shr 12c; 17/04/2018 – Regis to Issue Third Quarter Results on May 1, 2018; 29/03/2018 Regis Corporation Announces the Closing of a New Five-Year, $260 Million Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility and Redemption of the Company’s 5.5% High-Yield Notes; 29/03/2018 – REGIS REPORTS CLOSING OF A NEW FIVE-YEAR, $260M UNSECURED REVOL; 26/04/2018 – Investment Counselors Of Maryland Buys 2.8% Position in Regis; 29/03/2018 – REGIS EXERCISED RIGHT TO REDEEM $123M 5.5% HIGH-YIELD NOTES; 27/04/2018 – REGIS AMENDS CREDIT PACT, REVOLVING COMMITMENTS BOOSTED $35M; 29/03/2018 – REGIS CORP – INTENDS TO RETIRE THE 5.5% HIGH-YIELD NOTES WITH $36 MLN FROM CASH ON HAND AND $90 MLN OF BORROWING UNDER NEW REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – Regis Corp 3Q Adj EPS 21c

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM) investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.14, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 125 investment managers increased or opened new equity positions, while 109 decreased and sold their stock positions in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 109.69 million shares, down from 117.23 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Sprouts Farmers Market Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 25 Reduced: 84 Increased: 78 New Position: 47.

More notable recent Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Regis (NYSE:RGS) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 47% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There An Opportunity With Regis Corporation’s (NYSE:RGS) 27% Undervaluation? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Dumping Regis Corporation (RGS) ? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Regis Corporation (RGS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Regis Corporation (RGS) CEO Hugh Sawyer on Q3 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold Regis Corporation shares while 51 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 38.05 million shares or 6.64% less from 40.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hennessy Advsrs owns 183,700 shares. Tudor Et Al has 13,434 shares. 2,548 are owned by Ameritas Inc. Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Tru Co Na has invested 0% in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS). Moreover, Principal Fin Grp Inc Incorporated has 0% invested in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS). Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd owns 165,765 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. New York-based Metropolitan Life Insur New York has invested 0.01% in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 7,754 shares. Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.03% in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS). Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 0.01% invested in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) for 11,300 shares. Illinois-based Northern Trust Corporation has invested 0% in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS). White Pine Cap Limited Liability Com holds 0.91% or 125,290 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Pcl holds 0% in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) or 48,758 shares. International Group reported 23,252 shares. United Kingdom-based Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Company has invested 0% in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS).

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons. The company has market cap of $694.51 million. The firm operates through four divisions: North American Value, North American Franchise, North American Premium, and International. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s salons offer haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; custom styling, cutting, and hair coloring, as well as professional hair care products; and other services.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc., a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.02 billion. The companyÂ’s stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli products, baked goods, dairy and dairy alternatives, frozen foods, body care and natural household items, and beer and wine. It has a 14.96 P/E ratio. As of May 04, 2017, it operated 260 stores in 15 states.

Lapides Asset Management Llc holds 2.88% of its portfolio in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. for 353,900 shares. Davidson Investment Advisors owns 829,030 shares or 1.87% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Farr Miller & Washington Llc Dc has 1.61% invested in the company for 874,563 shares. The Ohio-based Shaker Investments Llc Oh has invested 1.31% in the stock. Agf Investments America Inc., a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 129,851 shares.

More notable recent Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Sprouts Farmers Market Enters Oversold Territory (SFM) – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Sprouts Farmers (SFM) a Great Pick for Value Investors? – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Sprouts Farmers (SFM) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimate, Decline Y/Y – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Sprouts Farmers (SFM) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Factors Likely to Influence Sprouts Farmers (SFM) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

The stock decreased 3.44% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $17.1. About 1.50M shares traded. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM) has declined 20.18% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SFM News: 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there is no deal; 27/03/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET INC – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT THAT INCREASED COMPANY’S TOTAL COMMITMENTS TO $700 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers at Bank of Montreal Conference May 17; 03/05/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS 1Q EPS 50C, EST. 49C; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market 1Q EPS 50c; 03/05/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET INC – SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $165 MLN – $170 MLN; 05/04/2018 – Kimco’s Lincoln Square to Feature Philadelphia’s First Sprouts Farmers Market; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market Sees 2018 Sales Growth 10.5% to 11.5%; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market Backs 2018 Capex $165M-$170M