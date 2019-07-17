EPS for Regional Management Corp. (RM) Expected At $0.65; Euclidean Technologies Management Has Decreased Insight Enterprises (NSIT) Position By $451,000

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc decreased Insight Enterprises Inc (NSIT) stake by 17.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc sold 8,200 shares as Insight Enterprises Inc (NSIT)’s stock rose 13.08%. The Euclidean Technologies Management Llc holds 38,933 shares with $2.14 million value, down from 47,133 last quarter. Insight Enterprises Inc now has $2.05 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $57.28. About 120,555 shares traded. Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) has risen 22.56% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NSIT News: 02/05/2018 – INSIGHT ENTERPRISES SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.35 TO $4.45, EST. $3.96; 02/05/2018 – INSIGHT ENTERPRISES BOOSTS FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 30/04/2018 – Insight Helps Enterprises of All Sizes Navigate to Cloud-based Windows 10; 15/05/2018 – Insight Enterprises Presenting at Conference May 24; 23/05/2018 – Insight Enterprises Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ Insight Enterprises Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSIT); 04/05/2018 – INSIGHT PUBLIC SECTOR WINS $653 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 02/05/2018 – INSIGHT ENTERPRISES 1Q ADJ EPS 94C, EST. 60C; 10/05/2018 – Insight Helps Businesses Address Tough Questions on Changing IT Needs; 12/04/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Insight Enterprises, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, EMC Insurance Group, Proth

Analysts expect Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) to report $0.65 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 7.14% from last quarter’s $0.7 EPS. RM’s profit would be $7.77M giving it 10.24 P/E if the $0.65 EPS is correct. After having $0.67 EPS previously, Regional Management Corp.’s analysts see -2.99% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $26.62. About 47,797 shares traded. Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) has declined 31.23% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.66% the S&P500. Some Historical RM News: 05/03/2018 Jumio Continues Global Expansion with Asia Pacific Office and New Regional Vice President; 21/03/2018 – STANDARD CHARTERED PLC – JUDY HSU TO TAKE OVER AS REGIONAL CEO, ASEAN AND SOUTH ASIA, ON JUNE 1; 16/05/2018 – John Hancock Retirement Plan Services Promotes Preston Carbone Regional Vice President focusing on Southern Wisconsin, Western; 12/04/2018 – Citybiz: QBE North America Appoints Kevin Brogan Regional Executive – Central Region; 22/03/2018 – Denihan Hospitality Strengthens Senior Team with Promotion of Gul Goknar Turkmenoglu to Regional Vice President of Operations; 21/03/2018 – StandChart: Ms Marrs is Regional CEO, ASA and CEO, Commercial and Private Banking; 15/05/2018 – Skanska Announces Chris Toher as Chief Operating Officer; Jim Link, Len Vetrone and Kerim Evin Named Regional Executive Officers; 16/05/2018 – John Hancock Retirement Plan Services Promotes Preston Carbone Regional Vice President focusing on Southern Wisconsin, Western Illinois, and Eastern Iowa; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice President, Latin America and the Caribbean; 27/03/2018 – Delphi Behavioral Health Group Appoints New Regional Executive Director

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $1.49 million activity. The insider BASSWOOD PARTNERS – L.L.C. bought 62,155 shares worth $1.49M.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various loan products primarily to clients with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company has market cap of $318.07 million. The firm offers small and large installment loans; automobile purchase loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; optional payment products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property insurance, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products. It has a 9.24 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan products are secured and structured on a fixed rate, fixed term basis with fully amortizing equal monthly installment payments, and repayable at any time without penalty.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 4 investors sold Regional Management Corp. shares while 31 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 10.00 million shares or 0.99% more from 9.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,927 were accumulated by Brandywine Global Invest Mgmt. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt reported 0.05% in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM). Massachusetts Ma has invested 0% in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM). Spark Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 0.04% invested in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) for 33,700 shares. Northern Trust accumulated 107,569 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York accumulated 19,583 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 71,674 shares stake. Wellington Gp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) for 1.17M shares. Tieton Management Limited Liability Co reported 231,026 shares. Moreover, Ameritas Investment Prtn Inc has 0% invested in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM). Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability Corporation reported 39,040 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested 0% in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM). United Kingdom-based Barclays Pcl has invested 0% in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM). Cannell Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.32% of its portfolio in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) for 390,000 shares. Atwood Palmer Inc owns 200 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.39 earnings per share, down 4.14% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.45 per share. NSIT’s profit will be $49.70M for 10.30 P/E if the $1.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Insight Enterprises, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.36% EPS growth.

