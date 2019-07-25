EPS for REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX) Expected At $-0.52; Wedgewood Partners Has Cut Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Stake

Analysts expect REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) to report $-0.52 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.67 EPS change or 446.67% from last quarter’s $0.15 EPS. After having $-0.89 EPS previously, REGENXBIO Inc.’s analysts see -41.57% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.24% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $48.97. About 216,529 shares traded. REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) has declined 7.60% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RGNX News: 02/05/2018 – REGENXBIO GETS FDA FAST TRACK DESIGNATION FOR RGX-121; 02/05/2018 – REGENXBIO TO INITIATE PATIENT RECRUITMENT, DOSING IN MID-2018; 07/03/2018 – REGENXBIO to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 29/05/2018 – Alexandra Glucksmann Joins REGENXBIO Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – REGENXBIO to Host Conference Call on May 8 to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Recent Operational Highlights; 08/05/2018 – REGENXBIO 1Q Net $104.2M; 06/03/2018 REGENXBIO 4Q Loss/Shr 51c; 15/05/2018 – GMT Capital Corp. Exits Position in Regenxbio; 23/05/2018 – Regenxbio Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Chardan for May. 30; 06/03/2018 – REGENXBIO INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.51

Wedgewood Partners Inc decreased Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) stake by 1.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wedgewood Partners Inc sold 4,036 shares as Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA)’s stock rose 12.09%. The Wedgewood Partners Inc holds 210,774 shares with $73.50M value, down from 214,810 last quarter. Ulta Beauty Inc. now has $20.94B valuation. The stock increased 1.48% or $5.24 during the last trading session, reaching $358.18. About 295,879 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 37.91% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY: ISSUES ONE-TIME BONUSES FOR HOURLY ASSOCIATES; 15/05/2018 – Owl Creek Adds Ulta Beauty, Exits Alliance Data: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before May 1st; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 6% TO 8%; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Red Hat, Exits Ulta Beauty; 09/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta; 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018; 05/04/2018 – Companies including Ulta, Warby Parker and Target are opening stores, but not enough to fill every gap; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty to Open About 100 New Stores in 2018; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – COMPANY ISSUES ONE-TIME BONUSES FOR HOURLY ASSOCIATES

Among 16 analysts covering Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Ulta Beauty has $380 highest and $30000 lowest target. $345.76’s average target is -3.47% below currents $358.18 stock price. Ulta Beauty had 23 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by J.P. Morgan. The rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets on Monday, March 4 with “Hold”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 11 by Cowen & Co. The stock of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, March 11. The stock of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Oppenheimer. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of ULTA in report on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) earned “Hold” rating by Loop Capital Markets on Friday, March 15. Morgan Stanley maintained Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Com reported 830,043 shares. First Manhattan Company owns 0.76% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 377,735 shares. Federated Inc Pa holds 0.14% or 167,389 shares in its portfolio. Regent Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 578 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv invested 0.03% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Origin Asset Mngmt Llp invested in 0.39% or 13,250 shares. Westpac Bk Corporation, a Australia-based fund reported 3,820 shares. American Century invested in 0.11% or 298,128 shares. Moreover, Wedgewood Prtnrs Incorporated has 5.37% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Shell Asset Management invested in 4,597 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Fdx holds 621 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bender Robert & Assoc invested 4.73% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Bluemountain Mngmt owns 26,060 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Axa accumulated 0.02% or 16,908 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur accumulated 2,927 shares.

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.79 earnings per share, up 13.41% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.46 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $163.09M for 32.09 P/E if the $2.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual earnings per share reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.42% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Ulta Beauty Stock Gained 42% So Far in 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Ulta (ULTA) Up 5.6% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on June 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ulta Beauty Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ULTA August 30th Options Begin Trading – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Monday Option Activity: GS, ULTA, WDC – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.