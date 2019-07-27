EPS for REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX) Expected At $-0.52; Guardian Capital Advisors LP Increased By $413,040 Its Novo (NVO) Holding

Analysts expect REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) to report $-0.52 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.67 EPS change or 446.67% from last quarter’s $0.15 EPS. After having $-0.89 EPS previously, REGENXBIO Inc.’s analysts see -41.57% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.39% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $49.73. About 428,640 shares traded. REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) has declined 7.60% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RGNX News: 06/03/2018 – REGENXBIO INC – REITERATES THAT IT EXPECTS FULL-YEAR 2018 CASH BURN TO BE BETWEEN $85 MLN AND $95 MLN; 08/05/2018 – REGENXBIO Expects 2018 Cash Burn Between $85M and $95M; 06/03/2018 – REGENXBIO Sees 2018 Cash Burn $85M-$95M; 15/05/2018 – REGENXBIO Joins the Mucopolysaccharidosis Community to Advance Research and Innovation; 14/05/2018 – Regenxbio Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – REGENXBIO to Host Conference Call on May 8 to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Recent Operational Highlights; 29/05/2018 – Alexandra Glucksmann Joins REGENXBIO Board of Directors; 06/03/2018 REGENXBIO 4Q Loss/Shr 51c; 23/05/2018 – Regenxbio Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Chardan for May. 30; 02/05/2018 – REGENXBIO Receives FDA Fast Track Designation For RGX-121 Gene Therapy For The Treatment Of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp increased Novo (NVO) stake by 10.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp acquired 8,605 shares as Novo (NVO)’s stock declined 4.38%. The Guardian Capital Advisors Lp holds 91,845 shares with $4.44 million value, up from 83,240 last quarter. Novo now has $116.42B valuation. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 1.09 million shares traded. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 6.08% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 14/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – SEMAGLUTIDE INJECTION PHASE 2 DATA PRESENTED AT ENDO DEMONSTRATED SIGNIFICANT WEIGHT LOSS IN ADULTS WITH OBESITY; 13/03/2018 – Novo Nordisk Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – NOVO NORDISK: XULTOPHY APPROVED IN CANADA FOR TYPE 2 DIABETES; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s experimental diabetes pill proved better at lowering blood sugar levels than Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim’s established Jardiance; 07/05/2018 – Novo’s Saxenda Rises For 3rd Wk, Belviq Advances: Obesity; 06/04/2018 – lmpax Launches a Generic Version of Estrace® Cream (estradiol vaginal cream, USP, 0.01%); 30/05/2018 – TherapeuticsMD Gets FDA Approval of TX-004HR: IMVEXXY (Estradiol Vaginal Inserts); 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly 1Q Trulicity Rev $678.3M; 30/05/2018 – THERAPEUTICSMD ANNOUNCES FDA APPROVAL OF TX-004HR: IMVEXXY™ (ESTRADIOL VAGINAL INSERTS), THE LOWEST DOSE VAGINAL ESTROGEN PRODUCT APPROVED FOR THE TREATMENT OF MODERATE TO SEVERE DYSPAREUNIA, A

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. The company has market cap of $1.82 billion. The Company’s gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. It currently has negative earnings. The company's lead product candidate is RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration.

More notable recent REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “REGENXBIO teams up with Neurimmune in neurodegenerative diseases – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Setback For Bristol-Myers Squibb, Gemphire Explodes, Lilly’s Nasal Low Blood Sugar Drug – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Regenxbio Inc (RGNX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Regenxbio Inc (RGNX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “REGENXBIO (RGNX) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 7.4% – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 28, 2019.

More notable recent Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “These 3 Small Biotech Stocks Are Perfect Takeover Targets – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Pending Clinical Readouts In Focus – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “5 Reasons Why You Should Be Interested In Gilead Sciences – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Market Morning: OPEC Cuts, Trump & Xi Ceasefire, Apple Goes to China, Deutsche Bank Hiring – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Novo Nordisk: New Study Makes Case For Investment – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 23, 2019.