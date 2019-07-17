EPS for Regal Beloit (RBC) Expected At $1.64; Silvercorp Metals Inchares (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) SI Increased By 28.05%

Analysts expect Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) to report $1.64 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 2.50% from last quarter’s $1.6 EPS. RBC’s profit would be $70.21 million giving it 12.44 P/E if the $1.64 EPS is correct. After having $1.43 EPS previously, Regal Beloit Corporation’s analysts see 14.69% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $81.61. About 96,154 shares traded. Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) has declined 2.85% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical RBC News: 27/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Regal Hotels International Holdings Ltd. On Other; 30/04/2018 – Regal Beloit Raises Dividend to 28c; 03/04/2018 – Regal Petroleum 2017 Pretax Profit Surges as Production Increases; 26/03/2018 – REGAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – FINAL DISTRIBUTION OF HK$0.071 PER UNIT; 26/03/2018 – REGAL HOTELS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – PROPOSED FINAL DIVIDEND HK11.5 CENTS PER SHARE; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Revises Rating Watch on Melsta Regal Finance to Evolving from Negative; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Announce New Fan Favorite Award; 27/03/2018 – NASDAQ TO CANCEL SOME REGAL BELOIT TRADES 4:23PM-4:26PM; 25/04/2018 – Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Winner “The Library” Announced at CinemaCon 2018; 16/04/2018 – Marvel Studios’ “AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR” Goes Beyond The Screen In First-Ever Moviebill Edition Available Nationwide Only At Regal Cinemas

Silvercorp Metals Inchares (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) had an increase of 28.05% in short interest. SVM’s SI was 55,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 28.05% from 43,500 shares previously. With 310,100 avg volume, 0 days are for Silvercorp Metals Inchares (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)’s short sellers to cover SVM’s short positions. The SI to Silvercorp Metals Inchares’s float is 0.03%. The stock increased 5.54% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $2.86. About 313,036 shares traded. Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) has declined 22.54% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SVM News: 01/05/2018 – Silvercorp Resumes Milling Ops at Ying Mine; 16/04/2018 – Silvercorp Reports a Spillage Incident at the Ying Mining District; 16/04/2018 – SILVERCORP METALS INC – NO. 2 TAILING STORAGE FACILITY AT YING MINING DISTRICT IS OPERATED BY COMPANY’S SUBSIDIARY, HENAN FOUND; 16/04/2018 – SILVERCORP METALS INC – MILLING OPS ARE EXPECTED TO RESUME USING NO. 1 TAILING STORAGE FACILITY PENDING RESTORATION OF FIFTH OVERFLOW WELL; 28/05/2018 – Silvercorp Declares Increased Dividend; 24/05/2018 – Silvercorp Metals 4Q EPS 7c; 16/04/2018 – SILVERCORP REPORTS A SPILLAGE INCIDENT AT YING MINING DISTRICT; 24/05/2018 – Silvercorp Reports Net Income of $47.0 Million, $0.28 Per Share, for Fiscal 2018; 16/04/2018 – SILVERCORP METALS – HENAN FOUND IS WORKING WITH GOVERNMENT AUTHORITIES TO CLEAN UP LEAKED TAILINGS IN CHONG-YANG CREEK AND RESTORE FIFTH OVERFLOW WELL; 16/04/2018 – SILVERCORP METALS INC – NO PERSONAL INJURY WAS INCURRED FROM LEAKAGE AT YING MINING DISTRICT OPERATED BY CO’S SUBSIDIARY

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.11, from 2.28 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 15 investors sold Silvercorp Metals Inc. shares while 15 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 36.53 million shares or 7.00% more from 34.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 5,480 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) for 2.98M shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM). Citadel Advsr, a Illinois-based fund reported 63,969 shares. Shell Asset Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) for 14,753 shares. Stifel Fincl holds 0% or 19,157 shares in its portfolio. 584,900 are owned by American Century Companies. 18,000 were accumulated by Credit Agricole S A. Vanguard accumulated 0% or 80,254 shares. Raffles Assoc L P reported 0.42% stake. Bankshares Of America Corp De has invested 0% in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM). Financial Bank invested in 12,500 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM). Spark Investment Mgmt Lc has 0.03% invested in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM). Comml Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 411,524 shares.

Silvercorp Metals Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. The company has market cap of $486.25 million. The firm holds interests in various silver-lead-zinc mines in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China, as well as GC mine, which includes silver, lead, and zinc exploration permits in Guangdong Province. It has a 12.43 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Silvercorp Metals Inc. in May 2005.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $235,389 activity. $235,389 worth of Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) was sold by Avampato John.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold Regal Beloit Corporation shares while 95 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 38.70 million shares or 2.88% less from 39.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wisconsin-based Oarsman Capital Inc has invested 0.85% in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Rhumbline Advisers owns 106,621 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 14,885 were reported by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Communications Can has 0.01% invested in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Alpha Windward has 0.32% invested in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Paloma Prtnrs Management has 6,107 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Tru Advisors Lp invested in 124,433 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Systematic Fincl Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.8% of its portfolio in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Trexquant Inv L P holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) for 2,598 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Lc has invested 0.01% in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Zebra Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.13% stake. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 1.33 million shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr L P, Texas-based fund reported 2.92 million shares. Profit Mgmt Limited Liability holds 22,574 shares. Element Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 2,904 shares.