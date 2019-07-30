EPS for Regal Beloit (RBC) Expected At $1.63; Brinker International (EAT)’s Sentiment Is 0.79

Brinker International Inc (EAT) investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.05, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 101 funds started new or increased equity positions, while 128 trimmed and sold holdings in Brinker International Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 43.77 million shares, down from 44.40 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Brinker International Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 33 Reduced: 95 Increased: 65 New Position: 36.

Analysts expect Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) to report $1.63 EPS on August, 5 after the close.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 1.87% from last quarter’s $1.6 EPS. RBC’s profit would be $69.79M giving it 12.29 P/E if the $1.63 EPS is correct. After having $1.43 EPS previously, Regal Beloit Corporation’s analysts see 13.99% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $80.11. About 302,912 shares traded or 30.46% up from the average. Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) has declined 2.85% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical RBC News: 27/03/2018 – NASDAQ INVESTIGATES POTENTIALLY ERRONEOUS REGAL BELOIT TRADES; 27/04/2018 – RBC TO RAISE 5YR FIXED MORTGAGE RATE 20BPS TO 5.34% ON APR 30; 26/03/2018 – REGAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST 1881.HK – FY NET RENTAL AND HOTEL INCOME HK$927.1 MLN, DOWN 1.8 PCT; 24/04/2018 – IMAX And Cineworld Group Sign Agreement To Install New IMAX® With Laser Experience In 55 Cineworld And Regal IMAX Locations; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Regal 7938.T -2017/18 group results; 25/04/2018 – Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Winner “The Library” Announced at CinemaCon 2018; 07/05/2018 – Regal Beloit 1Q Net $58.4M; 17/05/2018 – Enjoy $1 Family Movies this Summer at Regal; 10/04/2018 – Regal Beloit Corp Closes Nicotra Gebhardt Acquisition; 07/05/2018 – Regal Beloit 1Q EPS $1.31

More notable recent Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Regal Beloit Corporation’s (NYSE:RBC) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Regal Beloit Is On My Recession Watchlist – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “RBC’s Quick Reaction To Twitter’s Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BorgWarner downgraded at RBC, Deutsche Bank after dismal guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BlackBerry improving, but more organic growth needed – RBC – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold Regal Beloit Corporation shares while 95 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 38.70 million shares or 2.88% less from 39.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invs holds 0% or 7,763 shares. State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 144,360 shares. Legal And General Plc invested in 0% or 68,141 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% or 8,757 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag accumulated 108,738 shares. The Minnesota-based Us Commercial Bank De has invested 0% in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Element Cap Management Limited Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% of its portfolio in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). 422 were reported by Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability Corporation. Franklin Resource Inc holds 1.64M shares. Prospector Prns Lc has 51,550 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Parkside Comml Bank has 4 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Chicago Equity Prns Limited Liability Co stated it has 22,139 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Engineers Gate Manager Lp invested in 5,000 shares. Zebra Cap Mgmt Limited Co owns 0.13% invested in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) for 3,040 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $235,389 activity. Shares for $235,389 were sold by Avampato John.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation and power transmission products worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.43 billion. The Company’s Commercial and Industrial Systems segment provides AC and DC motors, and controls; motors, electronic variable speed controls, and blowers; and starters, contactors, relays, variable frequency drives, and integrated solutions of components. It has a 13.5 P/E ratio. This segment also offers precision stator and rotor kits; hazardous duty motors; and electric generators, automatic transfer switches, power generation and distribution switch gears, and components and system controls.

Hoplite Capital Management L.P. holds 1.54% of its portfolio in Brinker International, Inc. for 289,095 shares. Brant Point Investment Management Llc owns 194,394 shares or 1.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. has 0.83% invested in the company for 76,700 shares. The Texas-based Hodges Capital Management Inc. has invested 0.8% in the stock. Convergence Investment Partners Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 57,216 shares.

The stock increased 1.98% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $40.71. About 607,736 shares traded. Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) has declined 5.01% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.44% the S&P500. Some Historical EAT News: 19/03/2018 New Loyalty Program at Chili’s Rewards the Guest on Every Visit; 10/05/2018 – Mesirow Financial Advises Brinker Brown Fastener & Supply Inc. On Its Sale To Colony Hardware Corporation, A Portfolio Company; 14/05/2018 – Brinker International said customer credit and debit card information had been compromised at some Chili’s locations between March and April; 09/05/2018 – ADVANCED ENERGY NAMES NEIL BRINKER AS COO; 22/03/2018 – Brinker Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International Sees FY18 Comparable Restaurant Sales Down 0.5% to 1.0%; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International Chili’s Co-owned Comparable Restaurant Sales Decreased 0.4% in 3Q; 01/05/2018 – BRINKER NOW SEES YEAR REV UNCHANGED TO DOWN 0.5%; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International Chili’s Company-Owned Comparable Restaurant Sales Decreased 0.4 % in 3Q; 23/04/2018 – Brinker Capital Accelerates Growth with Sales Team Expansion

More notable recent Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Brinker’s Sales Growth Prospects Keeps KeyBanc On The Sidelines – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Chili’s Owner Is Buying Back Franchises – Motley Fool” published on July 22, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Brinker International (EAT) Added as new Top Pick at Maxim, Darden (DRI) Removed from Top Pick List – StreetInsider.com” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Maggiano’s is Giving Away Free Cheesecake to Celebrate National Cheesecake Day – PRNewswire” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Takeaway.com lands $10 billion Just Eat deal in food delivery race – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Brinker International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.53 billion. As of June 28, 2017, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,674 restaurants comprising 1,622 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar brand name; and 52 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name. It has a 10.82 P/E ratio.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $145,010 activity.