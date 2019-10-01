EPS for Red Lion Hotels (RLH) Expected At $0.07; Heitman Real Estate Securities Lifted Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) Stake

Analysts expect Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) to report $0.07 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.31 EPS change or 129.17% from last quarter’s $-0.24 EPS. RLH’s profit would be $1.76 million giving it 22.61 P/E if the $0.07 EPS is correct. After having $-0.05 EPS previously, Red Lion Hotels Corporation’s analysts see -240.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.31% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $6.33. About 79,096 shares traded. Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) has declined 44.57% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.57% the S&P500. Some Historical RLH News: 24/05/2018 – RLH Corporation Increases Group Commission to 11%; 15/05/2018 – The Island by Hotel RL Opens in Fort Walton Beach, Florida; 15/03/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP – COMMITMENT AUTOMATICALLY TERMINATES ON MAY 31, 2018 IF COMPANY HAS NOT CLOSED LOAN PRIOR TO THAT DATE; 08/05/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP – IN 2018, ANTICIPATED SALES OF HOTELS WILL REDUCE COMPANY HOTEL DIVISIONAL PROFITABILITY; 14/05/2018 – RLH Corp Closes Acquisition of the Knights Inn Brand From Wyndham Hotel Group; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Red Lion; 04/04/2018 – RLH IN PACT TO BUY KNIGHTS INN BRAND FOR $27M CASH; 04/04/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP – DEAL FOR AN AGGREGATE PRICE OF $27 MLN CASH; 14/05/2018 – RLH Corp Announces $30M Credit Facility Agreement With Deutsche Bank

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc increased Empire State Realty Trust Inc (ESRT) stake by 10.39% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc acquired 403,477 shares as Empire State Realty Trust Inc (ESRT)’s stock declined 9.55%. The Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc holds 4.29 million shares with $63.49 million value, up from 3.88 million last quarter. Empire State Realty Trust Inc now has $4.94 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.01% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $13.84. About 1.07 million shares traded. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) has declined 14.52% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ESRT News: 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 07/03/2018 EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST ADOPTED PROXY ACCESS; 25/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust 1Q EPS 6c; 05/04/2018 – Empire State Realty OP, L.P. Announces Availability of Annual Report; 25/04/2018 – EMPIRE STATE REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 20C, EST. 19C; 04/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust Welcomes Nestle’s Nespresso as Full-Floor Tenant to 111 West 33rd Street; 25/04/2018 – EMPIRE STATE REALTY 1Q RENTAL REV $122.3M; 25/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust 1Q Rev $168.5M; 18/05/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Empire State Realty Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESRT)

More notable recent Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “RLH Secures Non-Binding Sale Agreements for Three Hotels – GlobeNewswire” on September 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “RLH Secures Non-Binding Sale Agreement on Red Lion Hotel Anaheim for $23 Million – GlobeNewswire” published on September 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “It’s a â€œSignatureâ€ Summer for RLH Corporation – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Red Lion Hotels Corporation (RLH) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Red Lion Hotels Corporation, a hospitality and leisure company, owns, manages, and franchises hotels under its Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotel, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, and Settle Inn & Suites brands primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $158.99 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Franchised Hotels, Company Operated Hotels, and Entertainment. It currently has negative earnings. It also promotes and presents entertainment productions under the WestCoast Entertainment name.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.69, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 6 investors sold Red Lion Hotels Corporation shares while 14 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 17.86 million shares or 0.20% less from 17.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street owns 309,628 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Punch & Investment Inc holds 0.39% or 658,775 shares in its portfolio. First Washington Corporation reported 69,330 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Price Michael F owns 116,216 shares. Northern Tru Corp holds 0% or 207,278 shares. 60,800 were accumulated by California Pub Employees Retirement Systems. American Intl Grp Inc has 15,085 shares. Bridgeway Cap Inc has 74,900 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 14,600 shares. Invesco reported 37,002 shares stake. Adirondack & Management stated it has 0.3% in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH). Boston Prtn reported 0% in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH). Creative Planning has 0% invested in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH). Vanguard Group Inc Inc has 0% invested in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) for 1.07M shares. Nebraska-based Ameritas Invest has invested 0% in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 21 investors sold ESRT shares while 57 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 127.65 million shares or 3.51% more from 123.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.02% invested in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Sg Americas Ltd accumulated 15,152 shares. Natixis Advsrs Lp owns 165,233 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Parkside Bancorp & owns 2,784 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Amp Capital Ltd holds 2.47 million shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Bancshares owns 29,208 shares. 36,995 are owned by Morgan Stanley. Northern Tru reported 0% stake. Swiss National Bank reported 276,800 shares. Metropolitan Life New York owns 10,883 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Eaton Vance Mngmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Pinebridge Limited Partnership stated it has 0% in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Moreover, Cap Fund Management Sa has 0% invested in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Credit Suisse Ag owns 255,746 shares. 18,563 are owned by Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Llc.