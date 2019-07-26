EPS for Red Lion Hotels (RLH) Expected At $0.03; Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Has Trimmed Diamondback Energy (FANG) Position

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc decreased Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) stake by 59.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc sold 3,514 shares as Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)’s stock rose 7.96%. The Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc holds 2,440 shares with $248,000 value, down from 5,954 last quarter. Diamondback Energy Inc now has $16.80B valuation. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $101.99. About 875,835 shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 12.22% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Announces Appointments to the Board of Directors; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Pro; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN; 20/03/2018 – Diamondback Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – TRANSMONTAIGNE PARTNERS LP – EXPECT TO RECOMMISSION DIAMONDBACK PIPELINE AND RESUME OPERATIONS BY END OF 2019; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY NAMES MELANIE TRENT, MICHAEL HOLLIS TO BOARD; 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Names Melanie Trent Independent Director; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS MOST PRODUCTION TO GET INTERNATIONAL PRICES; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK WILL BE DISCIPLINED WITH ACQUISITION STRATEGY: CEO

Analysts expect Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) to report $0.03 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 130.00% from last quarter’s $-0.1 EPS. RLH’s profit would be $741,655 giving it 53.83 P/E if the $0.03 EPS is correct. After having $-0.17 EPS previously, Red Lion Hotels Corporation’s analysts see -117.65% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.46. About 142,518 shares traded or 37.50% up from the average. Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) has declined 21.77% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.20% the S&P500. Some Historical RLH News: 06/03/2018 – RLH Corp Closes Sale of Three Additional Hotels for $29.9M; 14/05/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP – FUNDS FROM $30 MLN TERM LOAN WILL BE PRIMARILY USED FOR PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED KNIGHTS INN ACQUISITION; 04/04/2018 – RLH IN PACT TO BUY KNIGHTS INN BRAND FOR $27M CASH; 08/05/2018 – RLH CORPORATION APPOINTS NATE TROUP CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER; 22/05/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP – BLOSS & MOYLE AGREED TO END THEIR EMPLOYMENT WITH CO EFFECTIVE MAY 31, 2018, AND START THEIR CONSULTING WORK ON JUNE 1, 2018; 24/05/2018 – RLH Corporation Increases Group Commission to 11%; 07/05/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP – CONSISTENT WITH ORIGINAL AGREEMENT, AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE REMAINS $27 MLN; 23/04/2018 – RED LION HOTELS – ENGAGED DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES ON APRIL 19 TO ASSIST CO IN ARRANGING A $40 MLN SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – RLH Corporation Announces Long Term Consulting Agreement With Key Executives; 09/05/2018 – Red Lion Controls Announces Crimson 3.1 Support for OPC Unified Architecture

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). United Svcs Automobile Association holds 49,396 shares. Ironwood Counsel Limited Liability owns 2,576 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Bronson Point Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 50,000 shares. Polygon Limited reported 20,500 shares. Hartline Inv, Illinois-based fund reported 7,740 shares. Whittier Trust owns 0.06% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 18,911 shares. 65,947 are held by Nikko Asset Management Americas. holds 11.65M shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Bk reported 116,220 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Geode Limited Liability Co reported 2.22M shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Liability stated it has 78,641 shares. Smithfield Tru, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 35 shares. Principal Gp has 0.02% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 1,800 shares.

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc increased Ishares Tr (HDV) stake by 23,243 shares to 37,686 valued at $3.52M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (IYR) stake by 16,190 shares and now owns 20,045 shares. Nabors Industries Ltd (NYSE:NBR) was raised too.

Analysts await Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 25.16% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.59 per share. FANG’s profit will be $327.70 million for 12.81 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by Diamondback Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.17% EPS growth.

More notable recent Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Starting with Netflix, FANG reports to test Wall St rally’s mettle – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Diamondback Energy, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FANG) CEO Salary Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Facebook (FB) Earnings After The Bell: Can The Growth Continue? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Are FANG Stocks Hot Again? – Motley Fool” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Roundup: Will F.A.N.G. Ad Revenue Continue To Grow? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Diamondback Energy had 21 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 11 by J.P. Morgan. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, April 22 report. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, March 21. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 11 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Monday, March 11. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by Northland Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of FANG in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Williams Capital Group on Wednesday, February 20.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $505,352 activity. 5,313 shares were bought by Hollis Michael L., worth $505,352.

More notable recent Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “It’s a â€œSignatureâ€ Summer for RLH Corporation – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “RLH Corporation Adds Frederic F. (Jake) Brace to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on July 17, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “RLH Corporation Announces Resignation of Michael Vernon from Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Managed to Breach 52-Week Lows Friday – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “RLH Corporation Acknowledges Receipt of Shareholder Letter – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 16, 2019.