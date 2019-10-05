EPS for Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RETA) Expected At $-1.19; Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Has Raised 3M Company (MMM) Stake

Analysts expect Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) to report $-1.19 EPS on November, 6.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 11.21% from last quarter’s $-1.07 EPS. After having $-1.14 EPS previously, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see 4.39% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.59% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $80.24. About 203,858 shares traded. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) has risen 29.63% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RETA News: 11/04/2018 – REATA PROVIDES UPDATE ON PHASE 2 PORTION OF CARDINAL STUDY; 23/04/2018 – DJ Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RETA); 11/04/2018 – Reata: Bardoxolone Treatment Produced Significant Increase in Kidney Function Maintained Through Week 36; 11/04/2018 – REATA PHARMACEUTICALS – IN STUDY, BARDOXOLONE TREATMENT PRODUCED “SIGNIFICANT” INCREASE IN KIDNEY FUNCTION MAINTAINED THROUGH WEEK 36; 10/04/2018 – Reata Pharmaceuticals at Deutsche Bank Conference May 9; 08/05/2018 – Reata Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 15c; 22/03/2018 – REATA REPORTS POSITIVE TOP-LINE DATA FOR TREATMENT OF PH-ILD WI; 08/05/2018 – Reata Pharmaceuticals at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Super Micro Computer, Post, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Landstar System, Central Garden & Pe; 18/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Associated Banc-Corp, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Nathan’s Fam

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing product candidates for patients with rare and life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company has market cap of $2.33 billion. The Company’s lead product candidates include Bardoxolone methyl, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and associated with connective tissue disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension due to interstitial lung disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension; and Omaveloxolone that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, mitochondrial myopathies, and metastatic melanoma. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Reata Discovery, Inc. and changed its name to Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2005.

Among 7 analysts covering 3M Company Common Stock (NYSE:MMM), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. 3M Company Common Stock has $19400 highest and $14000 lowest target. $176.14’s average target is 13.04% above currents $155.82 stock price. 3M Company Common Stock had 12 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Tuesday, August 6 with “Underweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Friday, May 24 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, July 12 by UBS. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of MMM in report on Friday, April 26 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, June 27. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MMM in report on Friday, September 27 with “Equal-Weight” rating. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Sector Perform” rating in Tuesday, July 9 report. The company was maintained on Monday, July 29 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, July 26 by Credit Suisse.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity. PAGE GREGORY R bought 1,000 shares worth $176,260.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Hawaiian Comml Bank has invested 0.03% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). The New Hampshire-based Charter has invested 1.44% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). The California-based Saratoga And Invest Management has invested 2.12% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Osher Van De Voorde Inv Mngmt accumulated 2.77% or 38,645 shares. Opus Management Incorporated accumulated 25,500 shares. Chilton Ltd accumulated 7,153 shares. Fishman Jay A Limited Mi holds 0% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 1,600 shares. M&T Natl Bank stated it has 443,559 shares. Hamilton Point Investment Advsr Lc reported 12,823 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability reported 0.38% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Mai Capital Management has invested 0.08% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Factory Mutual Insurance Com stated it has 91,100 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Bath Savings Trust has invested 0.26% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Arbor Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 0.17% or 3,199 shares. Parkside National Bank & Trust Trust accumulated 6,438 shares.