EPS for Realty Income (O) Expected At $0.81; Washington Prime Group (WPG) Sellers Decreased By 2.39% Their Shorts

Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG) had a decrease of 2.39% in short interest. WPG’s SI was 36.64 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 2.39% from 37.54M shares previously. With 1.63 million avg volume, 23 days are for Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG)’s short sellers to cover WPG’s short positions. The SI to Washington Prime Group Inc’s float is 19.78%. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.59. About 2.52M shares traded. Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) has declined 28.57% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical WPG News: 12/03/2018 – Washington Prime Group: To Acquire Four Sears Department Stores, Four Adjacent Sears Auto Centers; 20/04/2018 – DJ Washington Prime Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WPG); 25/04/2018 – Washington Prime Group 1Q Rev $180.3M; 25/04/2018 – Washington Prime Group 1Q FFO 39c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – WASHINGTON PRIME GROUP 1Q FFO/SHR 39C, EST. 37C; 25/04/2018 – WASHINGTON PRIME GROUP INC WPG.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $1.48 TO $1.56; 09/04/2018 – The Bon-Ton Stores, Inc. Receives Signed Letter of Intent from DW Partners, Namdar Realty Group and Washington Prime Group; 17/05/2018 – Washington Prime Group Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Washington Prime Group 1Q EPS 7c; 06/04/2018 – Washington Prime Group to Transform Department Store Space at Southern Park Mall

Analysts expect Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) to report $0.81 EPS on August, 5 after the close.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 1.25% from last quarter’s $0.8 EPS. O’s profit would be $256.34M giving it 21.66 P/E if the $0.81 EPS is correct. After having $0.82 EPS previously, Realty Income Corporation’s analysts see -1.22% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $70.18. About 1.41 million shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 31.24% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.81% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 M of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 27/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Realty Income’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q EPS 29c; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Camden Property; 18/05/2018 – Realty Income Declares Dividend of 21.95c; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 FFO $3.11/Shr-FFO $3.19/Shr; 03/05/2018 – Realty Income Names Neil Abraham Chief Strategy Officer And Mark E. Hagan Chief Investment Officer; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Adjusted FFO 79c/Share; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 AFFO/SHR; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO Was $224.9 M

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 firm dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company has market cap of $22.21 billion. The firm is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,000 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants. It has a 52.77 P/E ratio. To date, the firm has declared 568 consecutive common stock monthly dividends throughout its 48-year operating history and increased the dividend 93 times since Realty Income's public listing in 1994 .

Among 4 analysts covering Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Realty Income Corp had 11 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, March 21. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $7200 target in Thursday, July 11 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Citigroup. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, April 4 with “Buy”.

