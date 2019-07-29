EPS for Realty Income (O) Expected At $0.81; Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (BCX)’s Sentiment Is 0.68

Analysts expect Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) to report $0.81 EPS on August, 5 after the close.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 1.25% from last quarter’s $0.8 EPS. O’s profit would be $256.34M giving it 21.46 P/E if the $0.81 EPS is correct. After having $0.82 EPS previously, Realty Income Corporation’s analysts see -1.22% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $69.54. About 1.19 million shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 31.24% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.81% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Adjusted FFO 79c/Share; 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 M of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO Was $224.9 M; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q EPS 29c; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME 1Q FFO/SHR 79C, EST. 78C; 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 Million Of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 13/03/2018 REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR FROM 21.9C; 27/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Realty Income’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 EPS $1.21-EPS $1.29

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (BCX) investors sentiment decreased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.61, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 28 hedge funds increased or started new holdings, while 41 cut down and sold stakes in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 32.61 million shares, down from 34.19 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 28 Increased: 17 New Position: 11.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 firm dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company has market cap of $22.01 billion. The firm is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,000 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants. It has a 52.29 P/E ratio. To date, the firm has declared 568 consecutive common stock monthly dividends throughout its 48-year operating history and increased the dividend 93 times since Realty Income's public listing in 1994 .

Among 4 analysts covering Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Realty Income Corp had 11 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) on Thursday, July 11 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of O in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Thursday, February 21. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, April 4. The stock has “Hold” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, February 26.

The stock increased 0.63% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.99. About 187,700 shares traded. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (BCX) has declined 21.38% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.81% the S&P500.

