EPS for Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY) Expected At $0.82; Delphi Automotive PLC Has 1.5 Sentiment

Delphi Automotive PLC (DLPH) investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 1.50, from 0 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 3 hedge funds increased or opened new holdings, while 2 sold and decreased holdings in Delphi Automotive PLC. The hedge funds in our database now own: 853,148 shares, down from 900,750 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Delphi Automotive PLC in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 1 Increased: 0 New Position: 3.

Analysts expect Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) to report $0.82 EPS on August, 2.They anticipate $0.18 EPS change or 18.00% from last quarter’s $1 EPS. RLGY’s profit would be $93.65 million giving it 1.63 P/E if the $0.82 EPS is correct. After having $-0.67 EPS previously, Realogy Holdings Corp.’s analysts see -222.39% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.20% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $5.34. About 551,523 shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 67.98% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.41% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 13/04/2018 – Realogy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Century 21 Real Estate Names Michael Miedler As Chief Growth Officer; 09/05/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Mexico; 01/05/2018 – ERA Real Estate Expands Footprint In Sands Of Fort Lauderdale; 29/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Massachusetts; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Loss $67M; 05/03/2018 – Century 21 Real Estate Unveils Rebranding Campaign That Targets Complacency, Inspires Real Estate Consumers To Demand More; 22/05/2018 – Augmented Reality App Curate by Sotheby’s International Realty Now Available on Apple iOS; 22/05/2018 – Realogy Named to Fortune 500 List for Fifth Consecutive Year; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Rev $1.23B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold Realogy Holdings Corp. shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 137.64 million shares or 4.52% less from 144.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Financial Grp Inc Inc has 624,358 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 190,254 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Nordea Mgmt accumulated 235,791 shares. Putnam Investments invested in 81,500 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 123,529 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 2.28M shares. Bancshares Of Ny Mellon Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Sei Invests Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Skyline Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.84% or 432,500 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, a Germany-based fund reported 3,800 shares. Stanley Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 304,144 shares. Alliancebernstein L P invested 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Apg Asset Management Nv owns 917,800 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.06% or 173,862 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Realogy Holdings (NYSE:RLGY), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Realogy Holdings had 7 analyst reports since January 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Sell” rating by J.P. Morgan on Tuesday, March 5. The firm has “Sell” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, February 27. The stock of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, June 10 by Stephens.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. Schneider Ryan M. had bought 119,300 shares worth $999,734. $22,700 worth of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) was bought by WILLIAMS MICHAEL J on Monday, May 6.

Realogy Holdings Corp. provides real estate services. The company has market cap of $609.90 million. It operates through four divisions: Real Estate Franchise Services , Company Owned Real Estate Brokerage Services (NRT), Relocation Services (Cartus), and Title and Settlement Services (TRG). It has a 6.23 P/E ratio. The RFG segment franchises its real estate brokerage franchise systems under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names to real estate brokerage businesses.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Delphi Technologies PLC for 718,556 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc owns 34,816 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.03% invested in the company for 50,303 shares. The France-based Capital Fund Management S.A. has invested 0% in the stock. Dnb Asset Management As, a Norway-based fund reported 43,035 shares.

Analysts await Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.65 EPS, down 49.61% or $0.64 from last year’s $1.29 per share. DLPH’s profit will be $57.16 million for 6.73 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by Delphi Technologies PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.99% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.14% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $17.49. About 128,081 shares traded. Delphi Technologies PLC (DLPH) has declined 59.73% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.16% the S&P500. Some Historical DLPH News: 09/05/2018 – Delphi Technologies 1Q Net $98M; 30/05/2018 – Delphi Technologies at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Palestra Capital Management Buys 1.7% of Delphi Technologies; 25/04/2018 – Delphi Technologies declares quarterly dividend; 09/05/2018 – DELPHI TECHNOLOGIES PLC DLPH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.82, REV VIEW $5.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – DELPHI TECHNOLOGIES SEES FY REV. $5.0B TO $5.2B, EST. $5.08B; 27/04/2018 – Dir Haffner Disposes 72 Of Delphi Technologies PLC; 27/04/2018 – Dir Cantie Disposes 600 Of Delphi Technologies PLC; 25/04/2018 – Delphi Technologies Declares Dividend of 17c; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S

Delphi Jersey Holdings plc manufactures power train vehicle propulsion systems. The company has market cap of $1.54 billion. The firm was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gillingham, United Kingdom. It has a 5.62 P/E ratio.