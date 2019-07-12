EPS for RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT) Expected At $0.09; Last Week Xencor, Inc. (XNCR) Coverage

Among 7 analysts covering Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Xencor Inc had 11 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Piper Jaffray. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Buy” rating and $40 target in Wednesday, February 20 report. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. The stock of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) earned “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, March 14. The stock of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) earned “Buy” rating by Wedbush on Tuesday, February 26. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Cantor Fitzgerald. See Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) latest ratings:

Analysts expect RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) to report $0.09 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 25.00% from last quarter's $0.12 EPS. RCMT's profit would be $1.15 million giving it 9.11 P/E if the $0.09 EPS is correct. After having $0.11 EPS previously, RCM Technologies, Inc.'s analysts see -18.18% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.28. About 10,291 shares traded. RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) has declined 26.32% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.75% the S&P500.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $2.50 million activity. On Thursday, March 14 the insider Vizi Bradley bought $2.50 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.44 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 1 investors sold RCM Technologies, Inc. shares while 8 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 3 raised stakes. 3.37 million shares or 1.95% less from 3.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bard Assocs Inc holds 67,895 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Rbf Limited Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 20,000 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1,550 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 26,709 were accumulated by Royal Bancorp Of Canada. Vanguard Gp owns 0% invested in RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) for 277,985 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 722,532 shares. 204,610 are owned by Bridgeway Cap Management Incorporated. Bourgeon Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 187,928 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0% in RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) or 40,694 shares. California-based California Pub Employees Retirement has invested 0% in RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT). Heartland Advsrs Inc has invested 0.17% in RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT). Earnest Prns Limited Liability Company holds 3,700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Frontier Invest Communication reported 211,227 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag stated it has 10,400 shares. Blackrock Inc has 39,918 shares.

RCM Technologies, Inc. provides business and technology solutions to the commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and the Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $41.84 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Engineering, Information Technology, and Specialty Health Care Services. It has a 13.55 P/E ratio. The Engineering segment provides engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, reliability centered maintenance, component and equipment testing, and risk management engineering.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold Xencor, Inc. shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 46.61 million shares or 0.28% more from 46.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 505,932 shares. Moreover, Bank Of New York Mellon has 0% invested in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 209,324 shares. 45,400 were reported by State Common Retirement Fund. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Victory Capital Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 83,842 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has invested 0% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). D E Shaw And Company Incorporated has invested 0% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability Company owns 40,899 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Bvf Il has invested 0% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Price T Rowe Md has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). California State Teachers Retirement owns 0% invested in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 71,538 shares. Legal And General Gp Public Ltd holds 0% or 18,973 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc has invested 0.02% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Bailard has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR).

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. The company has market cap of $2.50 billion. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. It has a 64.26 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $2.12 million activity. Another trade for 39,400 shares valued at $1.14M was made by STAFFORD JOHN S III on Friday, March 15.

