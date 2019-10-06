EPS for RBB Bancorp (RBB) Expected At $0.38; Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund (JOF) Sentiment Is 0.82

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Inc (JOF) investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.18, from 1 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 14 institutional investors increased or started new equity positions, while 17 trimmed and sold stock positions in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 21.31 million shares, down from 21.33 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 13 Increased: 10 New Position: 4.

Analysts expect RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) to report $0.38 EPS on October, 28.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 24.00% from last quarter’s $0.5 EPS. RBB’s profit would be $7.64M giving it 12.80 P/E if the $0.38 EPS is correct. After having $0.50 EPS previously, RBB Bancorp’s analysts see -24.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $19.45. About 100,032 shares traded or 123.71% up from the average. RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) has 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RBB News: 16/03/2018 RBB Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – ABSA BANK LTD – ARRIE RAUTENBACH BECOMES CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF RBB SOUTH AFRICA; 23/04/2018 – RBB Bancorp Sees Deal as Highly Accretive to EPS With Short Tangible Book Value Dilution Payback Period; 23/04/2018 – RBB Bancorp Expects to Continue Expanding in NYC and Other Regions; 23/04/2018 – RBB Bancorp Expects to Incur Tangible Book Value Per Shr Dilution of About 4.1% Upon Closing; 14/05/2018 – Kennedy Capital Incorporated Buys 1% Position in RBB Bancorp; 23/04/2018 – RBB BANCORP – UPON CLOSING OF TRANSACTION, FIRST AMERICAN WILL DESIGNATE TWO INDIVIDUALS TO SERVE ON BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF RBB; 23/04/2018 – RBB Bancorp: Addition of First American Will Enable RBB to Surpass $2.5 Billion in Total Assets; 23/04/2018 – RBB BANCORP – FIRST AMERICAN’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED TRANSACTION; 23/04/2018 – RBB BANCORP – TRANSACTION IS SUBJECT TO APPROVAL OF FIRST AMERICAN’S SHAREHOLDERS

Barry Investment Advisors Llc holds 4.48% of its portfolio in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. for 1.54 million shares. 1607 Capital Partners Llc owns 5.30 million shares or 2.44% of their US portfolio. Moreover, City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd has 1.16% invested in the company for 1.96 million shares. The New Jersey-based Bulldog Investors Llc has invested 0.94% in the stock. Salem Capital Management Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 177,325 shares.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.S.A. The company has market cap of $249.62 million. Inc. It currently has negative earnings. It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co., Ltd.

The stock increased 0.80% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $8.82. About 25,730 shares traded. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (JOF) has 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

